The Senatorial Candidate of the Allied Peoples' Movement (APM) for Oyo Central Senatorial District, Olufemi Ajadi, has pledged his full support for the ongoing construction of a community police station in Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State, declaring that improved security is the foundation for economic growth, investment and peaceful coexistence.

Ajadi made the commitment during an inspection visit to the project alongside the Officer-in-Charge of Works (OC Works), CSP Adeniji Opeyemi, who represented the Commissioner of Police, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga of the Oyo State Police Command, during the visit, which was held at the invitation of the Member representing Oluyole Constituency in the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Waheed Akintayo.

Olufemi Ajadi, the APM senatorial candidate, pledges support for Oluyole police state Photo Credit: @OlufemiAjadio

Source: Twitter

Speaking during the inspection, Ajadi said the proposed police station would significantly strengthen law enforcement across the Muslim and Mosfala communities, as well as other adjoining areas in Oluyole Local Government, making the environment safer for residents, businesses and investors.

Ajadi said:

"Security is the bedrock of every meaningful development. When communities are secure, businesses flourish, investors gain confidence, and people can go about their daily activities without fear. That is why I am committed to supporting the construction of this police station."

He went on to say that the facility would help curb criminal activities, deter hoodlums and restore public confidence in the affected communities. He added:

"This police station will serve as a strong warning to thugs and other criminal elements who have been terrorising the Muslim and Mosfala communities and neighbouring areas. Once law enforcement has a stronger presence here, criminal activities will reduce drastically, and our people will enjoy greater peace."

He added that improved safety would create an enabling environment capable of attracting commercial and micro banks and other sectors of the economy that have been reluctant to establish operations in the area because of security concerns. He noted:

"Many financial institutions and investors consider security before making investment decisions. With a standard police station in this axis, we expect more enterprises, businesses and other economic activities to come into these communities, creating employment opportunities and improving the local economy."

The structure was initially erected through the efforts of members of the community and Hon. Waheed Akintayo. During the inspection, Ambassador Ajadi assured journalists and residents that he would replace the roofing, complete the plastering of the walls, flooring, tiling, fencing and painting, and fully equip the police station with all the necessary facilities upon completion of the project.

He further assured them to complete the project before the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng