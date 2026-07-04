France Football has published a statement about how the 2026 FIFA World Cup could decide the Ballon d'Or winner

Eight-time winner Lionel Messi has been one of the best players at the World Cup, raising concerns he could win his ninth

The Argentina captain won his record-extending award in 2023 after leading his team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

France Football has published a statement explaining whether the 2026 FIFA World Cup winner has the outright claim to the Ballon d'Or Award.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is currently ongoing in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada and will play a big role in deciding the Ballon d'Or winner.

Lionel Messi is the top scorer at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Wu Zhizao.

Source: Getty Images

Eight-time winner Lionel Messi has been one of the best players at the tournament, leading defending champions Argentina to the Round of 16, halfway to retaining their title.

As noted by FIFA, he is currently the highest goalscorer with seven goals, taking his World Cup tally to 20 goals in 30 matches, the most in the competition’s history.

Messi opened the tournament with a hat-trick against Algeria, sparking early concerns from rival fans he could win the World Cup again, and consequently the Ballon d'Or.

The concerns emanated from winning the 2023 award after leading Argentina to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, finishing ahead of Erling Haaland, who won the treble with Manchester City.

Ballon d'Or explains World Cup connection

Ballon d'Or published a statement on the awards’ dedicated website to clarify the assumption that the best player in the World Cup-winning team will win the Ballon d'Or.

The statement named the seven players who have won the Ballon d'Or after winning the World Cup since the award began in 1956, four of whom were after the award became global.

Bobby Charlton (1966), Paolo Rossi (1982) and Lothar Matthäus (1990) won it when the award was exclusively for Europeans before 1995.

Since the award became open to all, there have been four winners who won it in the same year as the World Cup, out of seven editions of the Mundial.

Zinedine Zidane (1998), Ronaldo (2002), Fabio Cannavaro (2006) and Lionel Messi (2022) all won the Golden Ball after leading their country to the World Cup.

In 2010, Messi won the award ahead of Spain’s World Cup-winning duo Xavi and Andres Iniesta, despite not winning the World Cup and even failing to score in South Africa.

Lionel Messi won the 2023 Ballon d'Or after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

In 2014, Cristiano Ronaldo won the Ballon d'Or despite a group stage elimination, ahead of finalist Messi and winner Manuel Neuer.

In 2018, World Cup finalist and Croatia captain Luka Modric won it ahead of Antoine Griezmann, who helped France win the World Cup in Russia.

“Yes, winning the World Cup helps, but it does not guarantee a Ballon d'Or. To win it, you need to have been the best player of the season, not only of the World Cup,” the statement concludes.

Updated Ballon d'Or rankings

Legit.ng previously analysed the updated Ballon d'Or rankings after Ousmane Dembele’s hat-trick against Norway in the final group game.

The 2025 winner remains one of the favourites to win the award again if he helps France win the World Cup after another brilliant season with PSG.

Source: Legit.ng