The Confederation of African Football has sent a message to Egypt following their historic qualification to the Round of 16

The Pharaohs defeated Australia 4-2 on penalties after playing 1-1 during regulation time in the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup on Friday, July 3

The seven-time AFCON winners will face World Champions Argentina in their next knockout match

The Confederation of African Football has sent a strong message to Egypt following their historic qualification to the Round of 16.

The Pharaohs produced a resilient performance to defeat Australia 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw following extra time in their Round of 32 clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The North African side made an impressive start and broke the deadlock in the 13th minute.

Emam Ashour celebrates with Ramy Rabia and Mostafa Zico after scoring during the match between Australia and Egypt at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by: Alex Slitz.

Source: Getty Images

Karim Hafez delivered a teasing cross from the left, and Emam Ashour rose highest to power a header beyond the Australian goalkeeper, giving Egypt an early advantage.

Australia gradually settled into the contest and increased the pressure after the interval. Their persistence paid off in the 55th minute when midfielder Aiden O'Neill whipped a dangerous free-kick into the penalty area.

The ball glanced off defender Mohamed Hany and looped into his own net, drawing the Socceroos level.

Both teams created chances to find a winner in the remaining minutes of normal time, but solid defending and disciplined goalkeeping ensured the match finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.

In extra time, Egypt looked threatening on the counterattack, while Australia enjoyed more possession, but both defences stood firm, forcing a penalty shootout.

The Pharaohs held their nerve during the penalty shootout as Mahmoud Saber, Rami Rabia, Mohamed Salah and Hossam Abdel-Maguid all converted their spot-kicks with confidence, per BBC.

Australia, however, faltered under pressure with Jackson Irvine and Awer Mabil finding the net, but Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington both missed their penalties, handing the advantage to the Pharaohs.

Hossam Abdel-Maguid calmly slotted home the decisive penalty to send Egypt through with a 4-2 shootout triumph.

CAF congratulates Egypt after their historic win over Australia in the Round of 32 at the World Cup. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

The victory marked Egypt's first-ever win in a FIFA World Cup knockout match, extending their memorable campaign and earning them a place in the Round of 16, where they will face either Argentina, per ESPN.

CAF salutes Egypt

The Confederation of African Football has hailed the resilient spirit of the Egyptian during the Round of 32 match against Australia.

In a post on X, the African football governing body said the Pharaohs have written history at every step. The tweet read:

"A run of firsts for the Pharaohs. History written with every step."

Legit compiled the reactions of fans to the Pharaoh's superlative performance. Read them below:

@Holid31893072 said:

"From desert dunes to goal mouths, Egypt finally added a new hieroglyph to history: a goal."

@Michell27315701 wrote:

"I thought they would win in the game but you are winners on to the next game."

@baahrichopoku added:

"Historic day for Egyptian football."

@AutoGigx said:

"Let's all give it up for the Egyptian."

Morocco break Nigeria's goal record

Legit.ng previously reported that the Atlas Lions became the highest-scoring African nation in FIFA World Cup history after taking their overall tally to 26 goals.

The four goals against Haiti moved Morocco clear of Nigeria's previous record of 23 goals, while Cameroon remain third on the list with 22.

Source: Legit.ng