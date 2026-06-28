Former Italy international Mario Balotelli has revealed the team he is supporting at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Italy failed to qualify for the tournament, becoming the first FIFA World Cup-winning nation to miss three consecutive editions of the competition

The 2026 World Cup has entered the Round of 32, where the remaining teams are battling for a place in the Round of 16 and beyond

Former Italy forward Mario Balotelli has declared his support for an African nation following Italy's absence from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 23rd edition of the tournament features an expanded 48-team format, allowing more countries to qualify for football's biggest competition.

Africa enjoyed a historic group-stage campaign, with nine of its 10 representatives advancing to the Round of 32.

Morocco, Ivory Coast, South Africa, Cape Verde, Egypt, Senegal, Algeria, Ghana and DR Congo all booked places in the knockout rounds, while Tunisia were the only African side to be eliminated.

Ghana and eight other African countries qualify for the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Ezra Shaw - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

It is the first time an African confederation has recorded the highest progression rate among all continental federations at a FIFA World Cup.

Balotelli throws his support behind Ghana

Former Italy international Mario Balotelli has revealed that he is backing Ghana at the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a viral video shared on X, the former Nice striker said he would be supporting the Black Stars because of his Ghanaian heritage.

The 35-year-old explained that with Italy failing to qualify for the tournament, his allegiance naturally shifted to Ghana. He said:

"There is no Italy, so I support Ghana. Obviously, I'm from Ghana and I'm proud of Ghana."

Although Balotelli represented Italy throughout his international career, his biological parents are Ghanaian, and he has repeatedly spoken about his strong connection to the West African country.

How Ghana Qualified for the Round of 32

Ghana booked their place in the Round of 32 after an impressive and disciplined group-stage campaign in Group L.

The Black Stars began the tournament with a 1-0 victory over Panama, with their defence producing a solid display to secure all three points, per Al Jazeera.

They followed that result with a goalless draw against England, frustrating the Three Lions throughout the contest. Goalkeeper Benjamin Asare made several crucial saves, while defenders Mohammed Salisu, Jerome Opoku and Alexander Djiku helped preserve another clean sheet.

Former Italy striker Mario Balotelli is supporting Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Marco Luzzani and Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

The four points from their opening two matches were enough to secure qualification for the knockout stage with one game to spare, marking Ghana's first appearance in the World Cup knockout rounds since the 2010 tournament in South Africa.

The Black Stars also became the only African team to complete the group stage without conceding a goal, underlining the defensive organisation instilled by head coach Carlos Queiroz.

Ghana finished the group stage unbeaten before progressing to face Colombia in the newly introduced Round of 32 on Saturday, July 4, per FIFA.

CAF send message to Ghana

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent a message to the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana are one of the 10 African representatives at the tournament in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng