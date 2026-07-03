Made Kuti has strongly dismissed the popular assumption that every member of the legendary Fela Anikulapo Kuti family is involved in smoking and the use of hard narcotics

The young musician explained that he does not smoke while revealing that his father has also dropped the habit for a much healthier lifestyle

Beyond clearing the air on his family's lifestyle choices, Made also discussed other serious matters like climate change and the need for Nigerians to pay more attention to the environment

Afrobeat singer Made Kuti has spoken out against the widespread belief that members of the Kuti family are heavy users of narcotics.

He addressed the issue while speaking with TheCable during the United States mission’s 250th Independence Day celebration in Lagos.

Made Kuti clears the air on the misconception that every member of the famous Kuti family uses hard drugs. Photo: madekuti/bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

Made Kuti explained that many people wrongly assume he smokes or uses drugs, but that is not the case. He also added that his father, Femi Kuti, has also quit smoking.

“A lot of people think I smoke, but I don’t, and even my dad has quit. So, there is a big misconception that the family are all into narcotics, but most of us are not,” he said.

Away from the drug conversations, the grandson of Afrobeats pioneer Fela Anikulapo-Kuti shared details about his personal life.

Made Kuti called himself hardworking, loyal and passionate, stating that his loyalty ties to his status as a married man.

On the subject of music, Made Kuti revealed that the Nigerian artiste he mostly listens to is his grandfather, Fela.

The singer also used the occasion to call attention to climate change, stressing that it is an urgent issue often overlooked in Nigeria.

“I think honestly we are very aware of the cultural issues we are facing and the economic issues we are facing, but something very important I will say is climate change.”

Fela's grandson, Made Kuti, reveals that his father has stopped smoking while explaining that he also stays away from narcotics. Photo: madekuti

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Seun Kuti shared a vivid childhood memory about visiting his father, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, during one of his frequent detentions.

He revealed that his late mother, Fehintola Funmilayo Anikulapo-Kuti, secretly smuggled Indian hemp to Fela by hiding it inside bread and using him as an unsuspecting delivery boy.

As a young boy, the singer said he was unaware of the contraband and recalled being instructed to hand the bread directly to his father at Panti police station.

According to him, his older sister later explained that their mother deliberately kept him in the dark to prevent him from accidentally exposing the plan to police officers.

Seun also mentioned that he regularly visited his father in detention facilities such as Ikoyi Prison, Kirikiri Prison, Panti, and Alagbon.

The story highlights both Fela's love for smoking and the unusual experiences Seun Kuti had growing up in the shadow of his father’s constant clashes with authorities.

Made Kuti speaks on his marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Made Kuti stirred conversations online after explaining his refusal to kneel while proposing to his wife, Inedoye Onyenso.

The 30-year-old Grammy-nominated singer noted during a podcast interview that marriage should stand on mutual understanding rather than one partner begging the other.

He married Inedoye in a private Lagos ceremony in November 2023 after previously revealing she was his secondary school daughter.

Source: Legit.ng