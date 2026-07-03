A Nigerian lady got people talking as she revealed the amount she spent on a particular stage of her one-storey building

She posted a video showing the uncompleted storey building, stating that she spent a total of N85m to build it to that stage.

Her video went viral, and many who came across the clip shared their observations about the structure and the amount she had spent

A lady showed a video of her building project and revealed the amount she spent on the structure.

The lady who earlier spent N35 million on foundation posted the uncompleted stage of the building and the amount she spent.

A lady who spent N85m on building project shows uncompleted structure. Photo: @samcy.clothing.ba

Source: TikTok

Lady spends N85m for uncompleted building

Identified as @samcy.clothing.ba on TikTok, the lady showed a video of the house in its uncompleted stage.

She revealed that she spent a total of N85m to get to that level and rested for two months before she continued.

She wrote:

“Spent 85m to get to this stage. I rested for two months before I continued.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

In an earlier post and amid criticism for the amount she claimed to have spent, the lady explained that she bought a very swampy land.

She said:

“After buying the land, I spent N10 million to fill it. I bought water not land. I bought that land without putting my legs on it. I’ve never entered the land when I paid my money to them. I used N10 million to make it land where I can step on before even starting the foundation.”

She added:

“When you’re building on the swamp, you don’t manage things. You go for quality so that story no go enter… Nobody cheat me, na the price. The house sef na small house.”

A Nigerian lady shows a video of her building project and shared that she had spent N85m to get to that stage. Photo: @samcy.clothing.ba

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail lady's N85m building in Lagos

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from commenters.

Salamat Okoh said:

"it actually worth the hype .. I'm a quantity surveyor I can tell you aren't lieing."

Don Spark said:

"You can still pay who don't know the work very well good money and later disappointed. the business is luck because we don't know who's good these days."

nwa-chi-ya-ji-eko said:

"I believe ooo, building materials are expensive this present time, talk more of solid house. congratulations🎉🥳. like I said who never go will is a lie."

Rossy said:

"May this kind of blessing locate me 🙏 Congratulations sis."

PEACH PRIME REALTY & PROPERTY said:

"Are you done the land documentation??"

WRLD🥇🌍 Corizo said:

"woman king💯💯 any man wey go marry you don marry Grace and multiple blessings."

mooonforveritasfertility said:

"After this stage na then the real work start Kia it’s not easy oo."

Lady displays house with N550k rent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady displayed the apartment with N550,000 rent during house hunting.

She showed the interior of the house, including the kitchen and bathroom, which had a bathtub in it, sparking reactions from many.

Source: Legit.ng