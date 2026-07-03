Beta Glass Plc ("Beta Glass" or the "Company"), West and Central Africa’s leading glass packaging manufacturer, has offiicially concluded its 52nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos on Thursday, 25 June, 2026, marking a symbolic milestone under its new ownership structure. The assembly served to bring together institutional investors, shareholders, and regulators to review the company’s recent performance.

Beta Glass Plc Posts ₦37.5bn Revenue, Signals Strong Growth at 52nd AGM with Board Renewal

Source: UGC

The meeting highlighted Beta Glass’ expanding footprint and its vital position as a primary GDP multiplier across the sub-region. According to an independent socio-economic impact report by Deloitte, Beta Glass has injected over ₦1 trillion into the domestic economy over the past decade, accounting for nearly one percent of Nigeria's entire manufacturing sector output and 14 percent of the non-metallic products sub-sector. The unaudited interim financial statements for the first quarter ended 31 March 2026, reported a top-line revenue of ₦37.54 billion, reflecting strong operational performance and effective asset utilisation.

Frigoglass Nigeria Plc, now Packaging Industries (Nigeria) Limited, noted that a key outcome of the event was the reconstitution of the Board of Directors. The company is pleased to welcome four non-executive appointments who carry cross-functional expertise across capital markets, manufacturing, and logistics:

Mr. Nitin Kaul, a seasoned private equity partner specialized in driving Pan-African investment strategies and portfolio development;

a seasoned private equity partner specialized in driving Pan-African investment strategies and portfolio development; Ms. Olusola Carrena, a leading force in corporate finance and advisory commanding deep institutional capital markets expertise;

a leading force in corporate finance and advisory commanding deep institutional capital markets expertise; Mr. Bolaji Olatunbosun Osunsanya , a veteran corporate executive spearheading major energy and infrastructure operations across the continent; and

, a veteran corporate executive spearheading major energy and infrastructure operations across the continent; and Mr. Boye Olusanya, an industrial giant currently at the helm of West Africa’s largest food and agro-allied manufacturing conglomerate.

During the proceedings, The Chairman of the Board, Dr. Vitus Ezinwa, noted that the newly reconstituted Board positions Beta Glass to accelerate sustainable growth, strengthen shareholder value, and enhance the resilience of its regional supply chains amid an evolving global business landscape.

The Chief Executive Officer, Alex Gendis reafirmed this position,“The results achieved during the year demonstrate the resilience of our business and our ability to adapt to changing market conditions. We will continue to focus on operational excellence, innovation, and disciplined execution as we position the Company for sustainable growth, underpinned by our commitment to building and sustaining strong strategic partnerships with our customers.”

To close out, one of the esteemed shareholders, Mr. Williams Adebayo, commented positively to the company’s performance, stating:

"We are pleased with the dividend of ₦7.20 kobo declared and the decision to retain 51% of the earnings to support the company's future growth. We also commend Beta Glass for its youth skills empowerment initiatives. These efforts give us confidence that the company's future is very bright."

Looking ahead into the remaining quarters of 2026, Beta Glass is accelerating measurable climate actions and integrating more innovative solutions into its core manufacturing framework. Leveraging its strong financial performance, the Company continues to invest in innovative glass manufacturing technologies.

By upgrading furnace infrastructures, like the DF1 container glass furnace (a major 250 tonnes-per-day glass - melting unit operated at the Ughelli plant in Delta State, Nigeria) for cleaner combustion and maximising thermal efficiency, the company is translating its corporate social responsibility into verified ecological protection.

As Beta Glass embarks on its next phase of growth,the Company remains commited to strengthening its leadership as a trusted glass packaging partner while delivering world-class quality, driving continuous innovation and advancing sustainable manufacturing practices.

About Beta Glass Plc

Beta Glass Plc is a leading manufacturer of quality glass packaging solutions for the beverage, pharmaceutical, and food industries in West and Central Africa. The company is committed to innovation, sustainability, and delivering high-performance packaging solutions that support product integrity while promoting environmental responsibility.

Source: Legit.ng