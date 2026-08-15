APC deputy governorship candidate Kayode Adereti voted at Ward 03, Unit 011, Ilare, in Ife Central LGA on August 15, 2026

Adereti's polling unit recorded a tight three-way contest between APC, Accord, and the African Democratic Congress

A total of 282 votes were cast at the unit, with nine ballots declared invalid

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy Governorship Candidate in Osun State, Engr. Kayode Adereti, won his polling unit by the slimmest of margins during the Osun governorship election on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Adereti cast his ballot at Ward 03, Unit 011, located in Ilare, Ife Central Local Government Area. At that unit, the APC pulled 132 votes against the Accord Party's 126, leaving only six votes between the two candidates.

APC Deputy Governorship Candidate Kayode Adereti vote at Ward 03, Unit 011, Ilare, in Ife Central. Photo AMBO/FB

Source: Facebook

Three-Way Contest at the Polling Unit

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) also featured in the contest at the unit, scoring 11 votes. In total, 282 votes were counted, while nine were rejected as invalid, Guardian reports.

The figures paint a picture of a fiercely competitive polling unit, with Accord finishing a distant second only in terms of vote count but close enough to underline the competitive nature of the Osun governorship race at the grassroots level.

Adereti is running alongside the APC governorship candidate in the election that will determine who governs Osun State.

Osun 2026: List of 3 major contenders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State is heading into its most watched political contest in years, with 14 candidates on the ballot for the governorship election set for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

While the field is broad, three candidates have emerged as the most prominent contenders: incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Source: Legit.ng