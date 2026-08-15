OsunDecides2026: Winner Emerges From PDP Treasurer’s Polling Unit
- Rauf Aregbesola, National Secretary of the ADC, watched his home polling unit in Ilesa East fall to the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday, August 15, 2026
- The APC pulled 256 votes at Aregbesola's Ifofin Ward 8, Unit 1, while his own party, the ADC, managed just 13 votes
- At the unit where the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Treasurer Diran Odeyemi voted, Accord Party defeated the APC by 33 votes
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Ibokun, Osun State - The Osun governorship election on Saturday produced notable upsets at the polling unit level, with the ruling Accord Party claiming the polling unit where the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s National Treasurer cast his ballot.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) recorded 256 votes against the African Democratic Congress (ADC), 13 votes, at Rauf Aregbesola's polling unit.
Aregbesola, who is the ADC National Secretary, voted at Ifofin Ward 8, Unit 1, in Ilesa East Local Government Area of the state.
The Accord Party, which governs Osun State, came in between them with 43 votes.
Observers described the election across the state as largely peaceful, with a high voter turnout.
Accord wins PDP treasurer's polling unit
As reported by The Punch, the Accord Party finished ahead of the APC at Ward 1, Unit 2, Ibokun NUD Primary School in Obokun Local Government Area, where PDP National Treasurer Diran Odeyemi voted.
Accord polled 211 votes at the unit, while the APC came second with 178 votes.
At the time of filing this report, collation of results was still ongoing across all 30 local government areas of Osun State.
Aregbesola governed Osun State for two terms between 2010 and 2018, first under the now-defunct Action Congress of Nigeria and later under the APC, a party he helped found in 2013.
Osun election: Winner emerges in Adeleke’s polling unit
Recall that Accord Party candidate and Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke secured 421 votes at his polling unit in Ede North LGA on Saturday.
Adeleke, APC's Bola Oyebamiji, and ADC's Najeem Salaam all declared confidence in victory as sorting and collation began.
ADC candidate Najeem Salaam raised concerns over the alleged exclusion of his party agents at several polling locations across Osun State.
Read more stories on Osun guber election:
- Winner Emerges in Adeleke’s Campaign Spokesperson Polling Unit in Osun Election 2026
- Adeleke vs Oyebamiji: Ex-APC National Secretary Polling Unit Results Emerge in Osun 2026
- Winner Announced in Polling Unit of APC Founding Leader as Osun Election Heats Up
Osun election: Results emerge at Oyinlola polling unit
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Accord Party topped the results at the polling unit of former Osun Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola in Odo-Otin LGA.
APC came second at the unit despite Oyinlola publicly backing APC governorship candidate Bola Oyebamiji before the election.
A total of 220 valid votes were cast at Court Hall I, Okuku, with 228 voters accredited on election day.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.