Rauf Aregbesola, National Secretary of the ADC, watched his home polling unit in Ilesa East fall to the A ll Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday, August 15, 2026

A The APC pulled 256 votes at Aregbesola's Ifofin Ward 8, Unit 1, while his own party, the ADC, managed just 13 votes

At the unit where the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Treasurer Diran Odeyemi voted, Accord Party defeated the APC by 33 votes

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibokun, Osun State - The Osun governorship election on Saturday produced notable upsets at the polling unit level, with the ruling Accord Party claiming the polling unit where the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s National Treasurer cast his ballot.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) recorded 256 votes against the African Democratic Congress (ADC), 13 votes, at Rauf Aregbesola's polling unit.

Accord Party wins PDP treasurer’s polling unit in Osun election. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke/Bola Oyebamiji

Source: Facebook

Aregbesola, who is the ADC National Secretary, voted at Ifofin Ward 8, Unit 1, in Ilesa East Local Government Area of the state.

The Accord Party, which governs Osun State, came in between them with 43 votes.

Observers described the election across the state as largely peaceful, with a high voter turnout.

Accord wins PDP treasurer's polling unit

As reported by The Punch, the Accord Party finished ahead of the APC at Ward 1, Unit 2, Ibokun NUD Primary School in Obokun Local Government Area, where PDP National Treasurer Diran Odeyemi voted.

Accord polled 211 votes at the unit, while the APC came second with 178 votes.

At the time of filing this report, collation of results was still ongoing across all 30 local government areas of Osun State.

Aregbesola governed Osun State for two terms between 2010 and 2018, first under the now-defunct Action Congress of Nigeria and later under the APC, a party he helped found in 2013.

PDP treasurer loses polling unit to Accord Party in Osun election. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke

Source: Twitter

Osun election: Winner emerges in Adeleke’s polling unit

Recall that Accord Party candidate and Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke secured 421 votes at his polling unit in Ede North LGA on Saturday.

Adeleke, APC's Bola Oyebamiji, and ADC's Najeem Salaam all declared confidence in victory as sorting and collation began.

ADC candidate Najeem Salaam raised concerns over the alleged exclusion of his party agents at several polling locations across Osun State.

Read more stories on Osun guber election:

Osun election: Results emerge at Oyinlola polling unit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Accord Party topped the results at the polling unit of former Osun Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola in Odo-Otin LGA.

APC came second at the unit despite Oyinlola publicly backing APC governorship candidate Bola Oyebamiji before the election.

A total of 220 valid votes were cast at Court Hall I, Okuku, with 228 voters accredited on election day.

Source: Legit.ng