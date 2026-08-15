All Progressives Congress (APC) members took to the streets in celebration after results emerged from the Owode area in Osogbo LGA during the Osun 2026 governorship election

Bola Oyebamiji, the APC candidate, was declared the winner of the Owode polling unit as voting concluded in the state

The Osun governorship election drew widespread attention online, with thousands following live coverage of the keenly contested poll

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osogbo, Osun State - All Progressives Congress (APC) members erupted in celebration on Saturday, August 15, 2026, after their party's governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, won a polling unit in the Owode area in Osogbo Local Government Area during the Osun State Governorship Election.

The video of jubilant APC supporters celebrating the polling unit result has emerged.

Vanguard Newspapers reported the development via its verified X account, @vanguardngrnews, on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

The Osun governorship election attracted significant national attention as results began filtering in from across the state.

"APC members jubilating after the party's candidate, Mr Bola Oyebamiji, won in Owode area, Osogbo LGA"

Osun election: Reactions to APC's polling unit victory

The development sparked a quick round of responses on X. @Sanfrancisco003, who goes by the handle Duke Of Ikorodu, expressed confusion, writing: "I still don't get it!"

@AdebiyiTem80565, posting under the name Richest/Gold Oliver Smith, offered a sharp rebuke of the ruling party, writing simply: "Shame to APC."

Osun guber election 2026

The 2026 Osun governorship election is a closely watched contest, with the APC seeking to reclaim the state from the Accord Party.

Governor Ademola Adeleke has been in office since he won the seat in 2022.

Oyebamiji's result in Owode, Osogbo LGA marked one of the early unit-level victories declared for the APC candidate on election day.

Adeleke wins first polling unit in Osogbo

Recall that ballot counting has concluded at polling unit 39, ward 4, Osogbo local government area following the governorship election voting exercise

Presiding Officer Oyeranmi Deborah declared the figures for the unit, with multiple parties fielding votes at the polling centre.

Results from other polling units in Osogbo were still being collated as of the time of the report.

Source: Legit.ng