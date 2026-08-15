Suspected APC agents stopped INEC officials from counting Accord votes at a polling unit in Boripe LGA during the Osun governorship election

The incident took place after voters had left and no Accord agent was present at the Lado Hill polling unit

The presiding officer initially resisted demands to void the Accord ballots before security personnel moved away from the scene

Suspected agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) disrupted the vote-counting process at the polling unit of Gboyega Oyetola, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, during Saturday's governorship election in Osun State.

The incident happened at the Lado Hill polling unit in Boripe Local Government Area, where one of the APC-affiliated individuals, wearing an APC tag, approached INEC officials and demanded that ballot papers cast for Accord be voided.

Suspected APC agents allegedly disrupt vote counting at the Lado Hill polling unit in Boripe LGA. Photo: Oyebamiji

Source: Facebook

The agent claimed the order had come "from above."

The presiding officer initially pushed back against the demand. However, once police officers and other security personnel drifted away from the immediate area, the officer gave in.

The APC agent and an unidentified man then collected ink from the electoral officials and used it to thumb-print the Accord ballot papers, apparently to render them invalid.

No Accord Agent at the Scene

No representative from the Accord party was present at the polling unit when the votes were being counted. By that point, voters had already left, leaving only security personnel and a handful of party agents at the location.

The presiding officer went on to announce results for the other parties, declaring 1 vote for the African Democratic Party, 5 for the African Democratic Congress, 2 for the Action Alliance, and 242 for the APC. No figure was announced for Accord.

14 Candidates Contested the Osun Governorship Election

Saturday's election featured 14 candidates. Accord's candidate was Ademola Adeleke, while the APC fielded Bola Oyebamiji. Other candidates included Najeem Salaam of the ADC, Farinloye Olarenwaju of the Action Alliance, Esan Olajide of the African Action Congress, and Adeagbo Opawoye of the African Democratic Party.

Also on the ballot were Adesina Adeyemi-Doro of APGA, Saliu Oyelami of the People's Redemption Party, Ogunsakin Olalekan of the Young Progressives Party, Adefemi Adesuyi of the Zenith Labour Party, Adewale Adebayo of the Allied People's Movement, Clement Adesuyi of the Action Peoples Party, Masilo Adeleke of the Boot Party, and Taofeek Adeleke of the New Nigeria People's Party.

Osun 2026: List of 3 major contenders

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State is heading into its most watched political contest in years, with 14 candidates on the ballot for the governorship election set for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

While the field is broad, three candidates have emerged as the most prominent contenders: incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Source: Legit.ng