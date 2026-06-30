Morocco defeated the Netherlands 3-2 on penalties after a thrilling 1-1 draw to book their place in the Round of 16

Yassine Bounou once again emerged as the hero, saving the decisive penalty from Crysencio Summerville

The Atlas Lions will now face Canada on July 4 in Houston for a place in the quarter-finals

Morocco have confirmed their place in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after overcoming the Netherlands in a dramatic encounter that stretched all the way to penalties in Monterrey.

The Atlas Lions prevailed 3-2 in the penalty shootout after 120 minutes of football failed to separate the two sides, adding another memorable chapter to Morocco's growing World Cup story.

Morocco defeated the Netherlands in a penalty shootout on June 29, 2026, to reach the round of 16. Photo by Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

With Canada waiting in the next round, the North Africans remain firmly on course to create more history on football's biggest stage.

Late drama rescues Morocco against the Dutch

According to Fox Sports, the match looked destined to end in disappointment for Morocco after Cody Gakpo fired the Netherlands ahead in the 72nd minute.

The Dutch appeared to have one foot in the next round as they controlled the closing stages and frustrated Moroccan attacks. But Mohamed Ouahbi's side refused to surrender.

Virgil van Dijk consoles teammate after Netherlands lost to Morocco via penalties. Photo by Car Recine

Source: Getty Images

Deep into stoppage time, defender Issa Diop rose highest to power home an equaliser that completely changed the atmosphere inside the stadium and forced extra time.

The additional 30 minutes produced opportunities at both ends, yet neither side could deliver the decisive breakthrough.

That set the stage for another nerve-racking penalty shootout and another unforgettable World Cup night for Moroccan football.

Bounou delivers again for Morocco

Few goalkeepers thrive under pressure quite like Yassine Bounou.

The Moroccan shot-stopper once again proved decisive as he denied Crysencio Summerville from the penalty spot to leave the Atlas Lions one kick away from qualification.

Moments later, Ismail Saibari calmly converted to send Moroccan players and supporters into wild celebrations.

The shootout itself was filled with tension. Soufiane Rahimi, Chemseddine Talbi and Saibari all converted for Morocco, while Neil El Aynaoui and captain Achraf Hakimi failed to find the net.

The Netherlands were unable to capitalise as Justin Kluivert, Timber and Summerville all missed their attempts, handing Morocco a famous victory.

For Bounou, it was another reminder of his remarkable ability to rise to the occasion when everything is on the line.

Who will Morocco face next?

Morocco's reward for eliminating the Netherlands is a meeting with Canada in Houston on July 4, USA Today confirmed.

The co-hosts booked their place in the last 16 after edging South Africa 1-0 thanks to Stephen Eustaquio's dramatic stoppage-time winner.

Both nations have exceeded expectations during this tournament and will believe a place in the quarter-finals is within reach.

Should Morocco overcome Canada, an even greater challenge could await.

France, Sweden and Paraguay remain potential opponents in the last eight, depending on results elsewhere in the competition.

For now, though, the focus remains on Canada.

CAF sends message to Morocco

Earlier, Legit.ng shared details about the Confederation of African Football's statement following Morocco's dramatic victory over the Netherlands in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.

The Atlas Lions, who have defied expectations with their resilient performances, are now set to face Canada, keeping hopes alive for African football on the world stage.

Source: Legit.ng