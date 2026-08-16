The Federal Government has reopened free CAC business name registration for 250,000 small enterprises across Nigeria

Eligible businesses can register at zero cost to formalise their operations and access support services

Entrepreneurs are advised to apply through the official SMEDAN portal and avoid fraudsters

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has reopened access to a programme offering free Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) business name registration to 250,000 eligible nano, micro and small enterprises across Nigeria.

The initiative, implemented through a partnership between the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and CAC, is aimed at removing the financial barrier preventing many small business owners from formalising their operations.

Nigerian businesses have a lifeline as the FG announces free CAC business name registration. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The programme was approved under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s MSME sector, deepen financial inclusion and bring more businesses into the formal economy.

Registration comes at zero cost

Successful applicants will have their business names registered with CAC without paying the statutory registration fee. The programme is targeted at eligible businesses that have not already obtained a CAC registration number.

SMEDAN has also indicated that entrepreneurs who are already captured in its database but do not yet have CAC registration may qualify for the initiative.

Beyond formalising businesses, the programme is designed to connect entrepreneurs with business development support, training and other opportunities aimed at improving the sustainability and competitiveness of small enterprises.

How to apply for the free CAC registration

Interested entrepreneurs can begin the process through the official SMEDAN portal.

Applicants should:

Visit the official SMEDAN registration portal. Create an account with their name, email address and password. Complete their business profile with accurate information. Provide the required personal and business details for verification. Indicate that the business does not already have a CAC registration number when prompted. Review the information carefully and submit the application. Await confirmation and further instructions from SMEDAN if selected.

The official SMEDAN portal currently provides a business registration sign-up page and CAC registration service for applicants.

Entrepreneurs warned against fraudsters

With the offer available at no cost, entrepreneurs have been urged to be cautious of individuals claiming they can secure registration in exchange for money.

Applicants should use only the official SMEDAN portal and avoid paying agents who promise to fast-track their applications or guarantee selection.

The initiative allows thousands of small business owners to move from informal operations to legally recognised businesses without bearing the usual registration cost.

Big opportunities for small businesses as FG reopens access for free CAC business Registration Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

For entrepreneurs who have delayed formalising their businesses because of cost, the reopening of the programme could provide a timely opportunity to secure official business registration while the available slots remain.

Official application portal: SMEDAN registration portal

7 key things 250,000 Nigerian businesses must know

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has officially opened applications for the free registration of 250,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) under a new initiative aimed at supporting business growth and expanding Nigeria's formal economy.

The programme, implemented through a partnership between the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), will enable eligible entrepreneurs to register their businesses at no cost.

The initiative is expected to reduce the financial burden on small business owners while giving them access to government-backed funding opportunities, training programmes, and other support services that are usually unavailable to unregistered businesses.

Source: Legit.ng