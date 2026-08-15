Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke praised residents for turning out in large numbers for Saturday's governorship election

Adeleke called on security agencies to stay alert as results moved from polling units to wards and local government areas

The governor also urged INEC to maintain the highest standards of integrity throughout the collation process

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has praised residents for their strong turnout at Saturday's governorship election, while calling on security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to stay alert as the collation of results gets under way.

Adeleke, who is also the Accord Party's governorship candidate in the election, shared his message via his official X account on Saturday, stressing that the welfare of voters was his primary concern.

Governor Adeleke praises Osun residents’ turnout and urges INEC and security agencies to remain vigilant during collation. Photo credit: GovAAdeleke/x

Source: Twitter

"Against all odds, the people of Osun State have turned out in large numbers and are speaking with one voice. The safety and protection of our people is paramount," he wrote.

Adeleke calls for vigilance during collation

The governor directed his message specifically at the security personnel deployed across the state, asking them to maintain their guard as votes moved up the chain from polling units to ward level and then to local government areas.

"I commend the security agencies deployed for this election and urge them to remain vigilant as we move into the collation of results; from polling units to wards to local government areas," Adeleke said.

He also placed responsibility on INEC to protect the integrity of the process, saying the commission must uphold the highest standards throughout.

"I also call on INEC to uphold the highest standards of integrity throughout this process," he added.

Adeleke said he had confidence in the professionalism of the institutions overseeing the election and noted that adequate security had been put in place ahead of the exercise.

Governor asks Osun residents to remain peaceful

Adeleke tied the strength of democracy to respecting the choices made by voters at the polls. "Democracy is at its strongest when we honour the wishes of our people and protect the sanctity of their votes," he said.

He closed his message with a direct appeal to residents across the state to keep the peace as the collation process continues.

"To every Osun citizen: I urge you to remain peaceful, law-abiding, and committed to this democratic moment. Let the people's will prevail," Adeleke said.

Security agencies stay alert while Adeleke calls for safeguarding votes and ensuring fairness in the ongoing collation process. Photo credit: GovAAdeleke/x

Source: Instagram

Adeleke alleges BIVAS malfunctions

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke raised serious concerns about the conduct of Saturday's governorship election, alleging that vote accreditation machines were failing at several polling units and that thugs were harassing voters in parts of the state.

Speaking on Osun Radio during the exercise, Adeleke said complaints had been reaching him about Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BIVAS) machines operating below standard at multiple locations, causing significant delays for voters who had turned out to cast their ballots.

Source: Legit.ng