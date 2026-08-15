Businessman Olakunle Churchill shared heartwarming photos of his son King Andre meeting his grandmother in Paris during Summer Tour 2026

Churchill publicly acknowledged Tonto Dikeh after the visit, telling his ex-wife she had nothing to worry about

Andre's grandmother was reportedly impressed by the young boy's calm and confident behaviour during the family reunion

Olakunle Churchill has warmed hearts on social media after sharing a touching update about his son, King Andre, who recently met his grandmother in Paris as part of his Summer Tour 2026.

The businessman took to Instagram on Friday, August 15, 2026, to gush over the special moment, describing how Andre's grandmother was left visibly impressed by the young boy's composure, confidence and warm personality during their meeting.

Olakunle Churchill praises Tonto Dikeh over son's behaviour as he meets his grandma in Paris. Credit: tontolet

Source: Instagram

Churchill wrote that the bond between grandson and grandmother was beautiful to witness, adding that the memories of love and laughter shared during the visit were "truly priceless."

In a surprising move that caught many followers off guard, Churchill also addressed his former wife, actress Tonto Dikeh, directly in the post. He told her not to worry and jokingly acknowledged she had been busy with work, suggesting the co-parenting arrangement between the two was running smoothly in Andre's best interests.

Tonto Dikeh herself responded in the comments section, posting a string of celebratory emojis and writing "Osheeee."

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh's son meets his grandmother in France. Credit: tontolet

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Churchill's estranged wife, Rosy Meurer, shared a new post after a fresh controversy trailed the businessman.

Slide the post below to see the post Olakunle Churchill shared:

Reactions to Tonto Dikeh's Paris Outing

The post, which garnered reactions, sparked a wave of admiration for the young boy and his parents' handling of their co-parenting relationship.

@oyivoabduloyivoabdul commented:

"See grandma and grandson so beautiful to watch."

@asaba_2023 wrote:

"But this boy fine oooo, ajebo pikin"

@hes_toh shared:

"This boy is your mini me, he is your permanent signature on earth even when you are gone"

@alice._247 said:

"Honestly, he is the most well behaved child I've ever seen. God bless his mother."

@bunyenyezijesca noted:

"This boy and the 1st daughter have a sharp striking resemblance of their dad and if not told, one would think that they share a mother"

@ojulewastudio wrote:

"Have a beautiful vacation King"

Churchill and Tonto Dikeh, who share custody of King Andre, have had a well-documented rocky relationship in the public eye. Moments like this one, however, appear to show a warmer dynamic developing between the former couple for the sake of their son.

Diiadem, Olakunle Churchill react to dating rumour

Legit.ng also reported that Diiadem had reacted to allegations linking her romantically to businessman Olakunle Churchill, the husband of actress Rosey Meurer.

The mother of one had been rumored to be involved in a relationship with Churchill and was also alleged to have gone on vacation with him. The claims quickly gained attention online, prompting discussions among fans and social media users.

Amid the growing speculation, responses from Diiadem and those connected to the matter sparked further reactions from fans, with many taking to social media to share their opinions about the allegations.

Source: Legit.ng