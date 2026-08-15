Nigerian TikTok star Peller visited a barber to get the same haircut as his wife, Jarvis, after Nigerians mocked her new look

Peller explained he wanted to surprise Jarvis in response to the online attacks, saying people were "talking a lot" about her

Jarvis appeared shocked when she finally saw Peller's new hairstyle, initially refusing to even look at him

Nigerian TikTok sensation Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has won hearts online after shaving his hair to match his wife Jarvis's new cut, following a wave of ridicule directed at her from some Nigerians.

Jarvis had recently debuted a shorter hairstyle that drew swift criticism from online commenters.

Jarvis debuts a new hairstyle as Peller supports her amid online criticism. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Rather than stay silent, Peller headed straight to his barber and filmed the entire process as a show of solidarity.

"So guys, I want to barb my hair to surprise my wife because she also barb her hair. Everybody is saying things, they are talking a lot about her. All the Nigerians, una dey whine my baby," he said during the video.

Peller seemed to enjoy every moment in the barber's chair, even admiring the results once the job was done.

"Walahi, I still fine, take am, barb am," he declared, clearly pleased with his reflection.

Jarvis's priceless reaction to Peller's hair

When Peller tracked down his wife to show the surprise, things did not go quite as smoothly as planned.

Jarvis was initially unwilling to engage with him at all, saying, "Report yourself; you did not check up on me."

It took some convincing before she finally turned to look at him, and when she did, she appeared genuinely stunned and lost for words.

Peller rounded off the moment by telling her, "My wife, I love you."

Watch the surprising moment Peller unveiled his new hairstyle to Jarvis below:

Fans react to Peller and Jarvis's video

The gesture quickly spread across social media, with fans praising the couple's bond.

@EngrPonleTaiwo wrote:

"I pray you both continue to stay in oneness and be happy for ever.. I love to see happy couples and I hope they maintain same energy offline too it will not only help their relationship it will help them conquer marriage issues. Marriage is not a small thing."

@Iamkhozi11 reacted:

"They just too sabii this love ❤️ both of them"

@its_Miguel04 commented:

"Once your love don reach this level just forget am no going back"

@RichardHarty11 wrote:

"All the girls for Nigeria dey find boy like peller... If all the girls see peller the time Jarvis saw ham.. them go look peller with Mumu eyes... God go bless them family.. make una no forget say Jarvis first peller see money.. but the girl still put herself down"

@Livinox_Gadget shared:

"E remain for the two to draw each other tattoo for body. Make we know say love don win 😆😆😆"

@Emmanue42696164 said:

"See Peller h3ad be looking like agbalumo"

Peller surprises Jarvis by getting the same hairstyle she recently debuted. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller scolds his wife for appearing 'naked'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian content creators Peller and Jarvis sparked reactions during a live stream after Peller noticed that his wife was not wearing a bra.

The content creator quickly used his hand to cover her chest before making a pointed remark about who her body now belongs to.

Peller also proudly showed off his wedding ring during the live session, revealing that he does not usually wear jewellery but was happy to wear the ring.

Source: Legit.ng