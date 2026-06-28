Lionel Messi reached another historic milestone with his latest World Cup goal for Argentina

The Inter Miami captain extended two major FIFA World Cup records during the group stage

Argentina's skipper continues to rewrite football history ahead of the knockout rounds

Lionel Messi has added another remarkable chapter to his legendary career after setting a new FIFA World Cup record by scoring against 13 different national teams.

The Argentina captain reached the landmark after finding the net against Jordan during La Albiceleste's final Group J fixture at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, extending a record that no other player in the tournament's history has managed.

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Argentina's third goal against Jordan. Photo by Rico Brouwer

Source: Getty Images

Messi, who started the match on the bench, needed barely half an hour on the pitch to leave his mark once again as Argentina wrapped up their group-stage campaign with victory.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner curled home a second-half free-kick after Jordan had reduced the deficit, taking his overall World Cup tally to 19 goals and further strengthening his status as the competition's all-time leading scorer.

Messi comes off bench to seal Argentina win

Argentina were already in control after establishing a two-goal lead before the interval against Jordan.

The Asian side threatened to make the closing stages uncomfortable after pulling one goal back midway through the second half, prompting coach Lionel Scaloni to introduce his captain.

Messi entered the contest around the hour mark and quickly restored Argentina's two-goal cushion.

Unlike many of his trademark spectacular free-kicks, this effort owed as much to experience as technique. The Jordan goalkeeper anticipated the strike too early, leaving enough space for Messi to guide the ball into the exposed side of the goal.

The strike ensured Argentina finished the group stage on a high while giving their talisman yet another personal milestone.

Argentina captain sets unprecedented World Cup record

Per ESPN Sport Centre, Messi's latest goal means he has now scored against 13 different countries at FIFA World Cup tournaments, the highest number ever recorded by any player.

His remarkable list of victims stretches across multiple continents and six editions of the competition.

The 39-year-old has scored against Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Netherlands, Croatia and France from Europe.

Lionel Messi of shooting his scoring free kick during the FIFA World Cup against Jordan. Photo by Image Photo Agency

Source: Getty Images

He has also found the net against African opponents Nigeria and Algeria.

His Asian victims now include Iran, Saudi Arabia, Australia and Jordan, while Mexico remains the North American nation to have conceded to him on football's biggest stage.

No other player has managed to score against such a wide variety of opponents during World Cup competition.

Former Germany striker Jurgen Klinsmann, Brazil icon Ronaldo Nazario and Germany legend Miroslav Klose jointly occupy second place after each scored against 10 different countries.

The latest achievement adds further weight to an already extraordinary international résumé that continues to grow despite Messi entering the latter stages of his career.

Seven straight World Cup matches with a goal

Messi's impact against Jordan did not stop with his record-breaking list of opponents.

According to FIFA, his free-kick also made him the first footballer in FIFA World Cup history to score in seven consecutive matches at the tournament.

Although he featured for only about 30 minutes against Jordan, that proved more than enough time for the Argentine maestro to extend his incredible scoring streak.

He has now scored six goals during the ongoing 2026 tournament and remains one of the favourites to claim another Golden Ball as Argentina pursue back-to-back World Cup triumphs.

His consistency over multiple tournaments continues to separate him from virtually every player to have appeared at the global finals.

With Argentina safely through to the knockout rounds, Messi will now look to carry his impressive form into the round of 32 as the reigning champions continue their quest for another title.

Why Messi is wearing a different jersey

Legit.ng previously reported that Messi is among a select group of players wearing a unique sleeve patch during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA introduced the special "Legacy" badge for footballers who have played in five or more World Cups, while Messi also wears the exclusive Golden Ball patch in recognition of previously winning the tournament's Best Player award.

Source: Legit.ng