South Korea's president has ordered an investigation into the country's disappointing World Cup exit

Head coach Hong Myung-bo resigned after failing to guide the Taegeuk Warriors beyond the group stage

Fans turned on the national team after a shock defeat to South Africa ended their hopes

South Korea's disappointing exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup has sparked a major political and sporting fallout after President Lee Jae Myung ordered a full investigation into the national team's failed campaign.

The Taegeuk Warriors arrived in North America carrying high expectations after enjoying an impressive qualification campaign and boasting experienced stars led by captain Son Heung-min. Instead, they suffered one of their most disappointing World Cup performances in recent memory, crashing out before the knockout stages.

Young-Woo Seol of Korea Republic reacts after the loss against South Africa. Photo by Luke Hales

Source: Getty Images

The country's elimination has intensified criticism of the Korea Football Association, with supporters demanding sweeping reforms after what many believe was an avoidable failure.

Ranked 32nd in the latest FIFA rankings, South Korea finished third in Group A with one victory and two defeats, ending behind co-hosts Mexico and South Africa, who are ranked 15th and 60th respectively.

South Africa defeat proved costly

The decisive blow came in the final group-stage fixture when South Korea lost 1-0 to South Africa in Monterrey.

Before kickoff, many supporters expected Hong Myung-bo's men to secure all three points and book a place in the Round of 32. Instead, Bafana Bafana frustrated the Asian side throughout the contest before punishing them through Thapelo Maseko's decisive second-half strike.

Although the tournament's expanded format gave South Korea hope of advancing as one of the best third-placed teams, those hopes disappeared once results from the remaining groups went against them.

The disappointment quickly spilled onto social media, where fans criticised both the team's display and the football federation's leadership.

Supporters questioned tactical decisions, player selections and the overall direction of the national team, insisting the performance failed to match the country's footballing pedigree.

Fans demand drastic action

The backlash intensified after South Korea's elimination became official.

According to reports from Dojeon Media, the national team's official supporters' group, the Red Devils, issued a strongly worded statement demanding immediate accountability.

The fan organisation urged Hong Myung-bo to accept responsibility for the campaign, calling on the former international to step away from football after the disappointing tournament.

Pressure also mounted on the Korea Football Association, with many supporters questioning the process that led to Hong's appointment as national team coach.

South Korean supporters in tears after defeat to South Africa during a public viewing of the 2026 World Cup in Seoul. Photo by Chris Jung

Source: Getty Images

President orders investigation

Amid growing public outrage, President Lee Jae Myung stepped in by demanding a comprehensive review of the team's failed World Cup campaign.

In a lengthy statement posted on X, the South Korean leader expressed disbelief over the poor performances and questioned the controversial appointment process that brought Hong back to the national team.

The president also highlighted the significant amount of taxpayer money invested in preparations for the tournament and instructed the country's sports ministry to investigate both sporting and administrative shortcomings.

According to reports, the government wants the investigation to identify structural problems within South Korean football and recommend reforms that would prevent similar failures in future international competitions.

Authorities are expected to examine leadership decisions within the football association, including its coaching appointment procedures.

Hong Myung-bo resigns

The mounting criticism eventually proved too much for Hong Myung-bo. According to the Yonhap News Agency, the 57-year-old announced his resignation with immediate effect after South Korea's elimination was confirmed.

Hong had only taken charge of the national team in 2024 and was expected to remain in the position until the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. However, failing to guide the country beyond the group stage left his position untenable.

South Korea had begun their campaign positively with a 2-1 comeback victory over the Czech Republic, but defeats against Mexico and South Africa ultimately sealed their fate.

World Cup dreams end early

South Korea's exit surprised many observers given their impressive qualifying record and the presence of world-class talent such as Son Heung-min.

According to FIFA, the country had entered the tournament as one of Asia's strongest representatives, having qualified for an 11th consecutive FIFA World Cup.

Instead, defensive lapses and inconsistent attacking displays prevented them from reaching the knockout rounds.

While celebrations continue in South Africa, South Korea now faces an uncertain period of rebuilding, with both the coaching position and the football federation expected to come under intense scrutiny in the coming weeks.

Supercomputer predicts round of 32 favourites

Legit.ng previously reported that Opta's supercomputer has already projected the favourites to advance from the newly introduced Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina have been given an 86.17% chance of progressing, while England are rated at 83.57%. France follow with an 81.58% probability, ahead of Spain on 79.02% and co-hosts the United States at 78.42%.

Source: Legit.ng