NSCDC Mining Marshals Commander Attah John Onoja has been honoured as Grand Patron of SHA 2026 for service

Silent Heroes Awards Initiative recognised Nigerians making notable contributions across key sectors

Onoja, however, dedicated the recognition to NSCDC leadership and officers fighting illegal mining nationwide

Assistant Commandant of Corps (ACC) Attah John Onoja, Commander of the NSCDC Mining Marshals, has been named Grand Patron of the Silent Heroes Awards Initiative (SHA) 2026 for his fight against illegal mining and contributions to national service.

The award was presented in recognition of his commitment to fighting illegal mining activities in Nigeria and his efforts towards protecting the country’s mineral resources

A major recognition for NSCDC commander Onoja as his anti-illegal mining campaign earns national praise. Photo: NSCDC, X/Pressman2040

Source: UGC

This feat was shared with Legit.ng in a statement.

Onoja received the honour on Saturday, June 27, during the 2026 edition of the Silent Heroes Awards held in Abuja.

The event celebrated Nigerians from the security, governance, public, and private sectors whose contributions have helped drive national development.

The ceremony was themed “Invisible Light, Illuminating Lives” and focused on individuals whose efforts often go unnoticed despite their impact on society.

Onoja praised for mining fight

Speaking at the event, Convener of the Silent Heroes Awards Initiative, Mr Odita Sunday, said the award was created to recognise Nigerians whose dedication and sacrifices have contributed to national growth.

According to him, the initiative, established in 2018, has continued to celebrate individuals who demonstrate integrity, discipline, innovation, patriotism, and commitment to public service.

Sunday described Onoja as an outstanding public servant whose leadership has strengthened Nigeria’s security efforts and contributed to the fight against illegal mining.

He said Onoja’s role as Commander of the NSCDC Mining Marshals and his dedication to promoting excellence in public service made him deserving of the recognition.

Onoja dedicates honour to officers

After receiving the award, Onoja thanked the organisers for recognising his service.

Attah Onoja is recognised for leading efforts to protect Nigeria’s mineral resources and tackle illegal mining activities.

Source: UGC

He described the honour as a privilege and a reminder of the responsibility to continue serving the country.

Onoja dedicated the award to the NSCDC Commandant General, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, OFR, for providing the leadership and support that have helped the Mining Marshals carry out their duties.

He also dedicated the recognition to officers and personnel of the NSCDC Mining Marshals, praising their courage, professionalism, and commitment in confronting illegal mining activities across Nigeria.

According to him, the honour represents the efforts of every officer working to protect Nigeria’s mineral resources and support government efforts to sanitise the solid minerals sector.

Commander renews anti-illegal mining commitment

Onoja reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening the operations of the Mining Marshals.

He said the unit would continue working with relevant stakeholders to protect Nigeria’s mineral wealth, encourage lawful mining activities, and support national development.

The recognition adds to a growing number of honours received by the Mining Marshals Commander for his role in tackling illegal mining, which has become a major concern due to its effects on national security, the environment, and economic growth.

Other Nigerians receive honours, book launched

Other prominent recipients at the event included Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, who received the Silent Hero Award for Education and Infrastructure Development; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, honoured for his contributions to defence media operations; Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State, recognised as the Silent Hero of Food Security; and Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, who was honoured with the Silent Hero in Governance Award, alongside several other distinguished Nigerians.

The ceremony also featured the unveiling of a book titled “Nigeria’s Silent Heroes.”

The publication highlights the stories of Nigerians whose dedication and sacrifices continue to contribute to national progress without seeking public recognition.

The event ended as a celebration of individuals whose service and commitment continue to shape Nigeria’s development behind the scenes.

Mining Marshals remove illegal miners in Kebbi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mining Marshals under the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative (PAGMI) removed thousands of illegal miners from mining sites in Kebbi state.

The operation involved security agencies, including the DSS, Nigerian Army, and police, targeting activities linked to environmental damage, insecurity, and unregulated mining practices.

Source: Legit.ng