Chelsea have published a statement regarding the circumstances surrounding Enzo Maresca’s departure

Maresca resigned on January 1, 2026, after 18 months at Stamford Bridge during which he won two trophies

Manchester City have confirmed the Italian tactician as their new manager to replace his mentor Pep Guardiola

Chelsea have published a lengthy statement explaining to their fans the circumstances surrounding Enzo Maresca’s departure after he was announced as Manchester City boss.

Maresca led Chelsea to the 2025 UEFA Europa Conference League and the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup trophies, during his 18-month spell at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City confirms Enzo Maresca as new manager. Photo from @mancity.

Source: Twitter

The manager submitted his resignation on January 1, 2026, after months of friction between him and the club’s hierarchy over their failure to improve the squad.

There had also been speculation about him being one of the names on the shortlist to replace Pep Guardiola, who was expected to leave Manchester City at the end of the season.

The speculations grew after his departure, with many reports claiming that he agreed to take over at City weeks after resigning from his position at Chelsea.

Chelsea releases statement on Enzo Maresca

Chelsea Football Club have published a statement on their official website about the circumstances of Enzo Maresca’s departure from the club in January.

The club confirmed that contrary to some reports in the media that the manager was fired, he indeed submitted a resignation abruptly on New Year's Day.

Chelsea further noted that they were aware of the possibility of Maresca replacing Guardiola at Manchester City, but were calm as he was under a lengthy contract.

The resignation disrupted Chelsea’s season as his replacement, Liam Rosenior, lasted four months before he was sacked and replaced by interim Calum McFarlane.

“In the circumstances and given the mutual respect between clubs, a confidential settlement has been reached with Manchester City, which includes the payment of compensation. A confidential settlement has also been reached with the former Head Coach under which he will pay compensation,” the statement reads.

BBC Sport confirmed that the settlement reached was that Manchester City will pay Chelsea a £17 million fee as compensation for the incident.

Enzo Maresca during his final game as Chelsea manager. Photo by Eddie Keogh.

Source: Getty Images

The world champions have moved on from the situation and are already looking forward to next season with Spanish manager Xabi Alonso.

“Looking forward to next season, in Xabi Alonso, we have a Manager who has an exceptional football mind and is a professional of the highest integrity. He has all the attributes to deliver the success the Club’s supporters deserve and expect,” the statement added.

Chelsea confirmed Alonso’s appointment less than 24 hours after losing the 2025/26 FA Cup final to Manchester City on May 16, 2026, but he will officially take over on July 1, having left Real Madrid in January.

Chelsea’s financial hit next season

Legit.ng previously analysed how much Chelsea could lose next season after failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League following a 10th-place finish.

Chelsea were on course to qualify for the UEFA Champions League before Enzo Maresca resigned, throwing their season into chaos and causing it to fall apart.

Source: Legit.ng