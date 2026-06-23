Victor Osimhen is looking forward to next season with Galatasaray despite transfer interest from other clubs

Osimhen completed his second season with Galatasaray, winning the Turkish Super League title in both

Top European clubs, including Barcelona, Real Madrid and Arsenal, are interested in signing him from Turkey

Victor Osimhen has dropped a hint about his Galatasaray future with his recent comments amid transfer interest from top European clubs.

Osimhen has been at the centre of transfer interests in Europe since the summer of 2023, when he led Napoli to the Italian Serie A title under Luciano Spalletti.

Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray's title celebrations at Rams Park. Photo by Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

However, despite the high-profile interest from Premier League, Serie A and La Liga clubs, he joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan in the summer of 2024.

Napoli botched his proposed moves to Al-Ahli and Paris Saint-Germain, while he and Chelsea failed to reach an agreement over personal terms.

He made his mark on loan at Galatasaray and prompted the club to splash a Turkish football record transfer of €75 million to sign him permanently.

He led the club to another title and a Round of 16 run in the UEFA Champions League in his second season, thus alerting top European clubs to his performances.

Many clubs, including Real Madrid at Jose Mourinho’s request, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, amongst others, have been mentioned around him.

Osimhen drops future hint

Victor Osimhen has highlighted the importance of Galatasaray to Turkish football, claiming that they make the league noticeable globally.

The Super Eagles forward promised that next season will be even better for the Turkish champions, who are the best team in the country.

“We have been promoting the Turkish League to the world for years. We are making both the country and the league noticeable. Next season, we will be even better and represent Galatasaray even better,” he said via Fanatik.

“We are the best. We have said this many times. And we will come back with the same hunger next season.

He admitted that he can't wait to return to Istanbul in front of the Galatasaray fans at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex, describing it as the best atmosphere in the world.

“I miss my team and my fans very much. The best atmosphere in the world is in our stadium. You can come and see it. Everyone says so,” he added.

Victor Osimhen drops hint he could remain at Galatasaray next season. Photo by Alberto Gandolfo.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen’s comments about being ready to go again for Galatasaray next season suggest that he would be at the club next season despite multiple interests.

Galatasaray have also expressed no desire to sell their striker, who still has three years left on his €21 million per year contract he signed in 2025.

Haber Sari Kirmizi reported that despite their public stance, a bid in the region of €150 million could convince the Lions to sell the striker.

Manchester United join race for Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that Manchester United joined the race for Victor Osimhen as they look to improve Michael Carrick’s squad for next season.

The Red Devils have missed out on the striker in the past, opting to sign Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund instead, which turned out to be a mistake.

Source: Legit.ng