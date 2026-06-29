CAF sent a message to South Africa after they were eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup by co-hosts Canada

Stephen Eustaquio scored a 92nd-minute winner for Canada to knock Bafana Bafana out of the tournament

South Africa made history by reaching the knockout stage for the first time, but were eliminated in a cruel way

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has sent a message to South Africa after they were eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup by co-hosts Canada.

Bafana Bafana reached the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in their history as one of the historic nine African teams to reach the knockout stage.

South African stars leave the stadium after their loss to Canada. Photo by Jared C. Tilton.

Source: Getty Images

They fought hard to stay alive in the tournament after losing their opening match to co-hosts Mexico and held Canada to a draw until the closing stages of the match.

Stephen Eustaquio scored a 92nd-minute goal to send the hosts into the Round of 16 and end South Africa’s World Cup in a rather cruel manner.

Canada made it to the knockout stage for the first time in their history and will face the winner of the Round of 32 match between the Netherlands and Morocco in the next stage.

CAF sends message to South Africa

CAF sent a message to Bafana Bafana via its official X page after their elimination from the 2026 World Cup at the hands of co-hosts Canada.

“The journey ends here. You made us proud. Thank you, Bafana Bafana,” the post reads.

CAF praised South Africa for their disciplined defensive display and their fighting spirit, which helped them that far in the historic tournament.

Broos praised South Africa’s campaign

As noted by FIFA, at 74 years and 79 days old, Hugo Broos became the oldest coach to manage a game in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup.

The Belgian manager admitted that even though they lost and were eliminated, he will look back at their historic journey with happiness.

“I don't have complaints about the mentality, but I think we can look back on this tournament with happiness because we got to the second round. I don't think anybody expected that before the tournament,” he said.

Hugo Broos after South Africa's World Cup elimination by Canada. Photo by Etienne Laurent/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

“It is sore now because we wanted to win today. It is a disappointment; it is very quiet in the dressing room at the moment.

“But on the other side, we have to be honest, we did very well for our first time in the World Cup after 26 years. We achieved the second round. For me, it was a very nice thing to do as a coach again. We did it very well.”

Broos confirms last World Cup outing

Legit.ng previously reported that Hugo Broos confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be his last Mundial as he will leave management before the next one.

Broos, who had earlier claimed that he would retire after this tournament, slightly backtracked, claiming he would have to speak to SAFA first.

Source: Legit.ng