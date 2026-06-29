Blord, in a video circulating on social media, opened up about an alleged attempt to kidnap him

The businessman narrated how he escaped alongside his son and his wife's sister, who were with him

Blord's account also sparked mixed reactions, with netizens disputing the businessman's experience with kidnappers

Nigerian crypto entrepreneur Blord, whose real name is Linus Williams Ifejirika, has caused a stir online after he shared an alleged attempt to kidnap him alongside his son and sister-in-law.

Narrating the horrific experience in a video circulating on social media, Blord claimed it occurred while he was driving his son to school.

Blord recounts how he escaped after kidnappers attacked his car. Credit: mrblordofficial

Source: Instagram

According to the businessman, after a blue Corolla car double-crossed him, four men came out of the car with guns, shooting at his tyres.

Blord, who disclosed that his wife's sister was also in the car, stated that he 'vanished' by switching his Mercedes GLA to sports mode, speeding away.

"I was taking my son to school around 7am in the morning, I got a Blue Corolla double cross my car, four guys with guns came out and shot my tire, they chased me because my GLE, I put it on sport mode, I vanished, their Corolla couldn't keep up, my son and my wife's elder sister, we were three in the car," Blord said.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Blord opened up about his experience in Kuje prison, describing it as a "vacation."

Blord bragged about being held in the Very Important Personnel (VIP) section, which he likened to an NYSC camp. According to he had access to special privileges, including having a personal chef. Blord, who claimed that the prison was locked down in his honour and that he engaged in sporting activities with fans who clamoured for his release.

Mixed reactions trail Blord's encounter with kidnappers. Credit: mrblordofficial

Source: Instagram

The video of Blord sharing his experience with alleged kidnappers is below:

Reactions to Blord's narration

Reacting, some netizens argued that Blord's experience was exaggerated, noting inconsistencies like a GLA's limited performance and portraying Blord as a habitual storyteller.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

bril5ny commented:

"They shot your tire and you put it on sport mode."

Chiluxy0 commented:

"lol this man too lie Them shot your tyre but e no less No just wish yourself bad because if e truly happen you for no fit escape am because nobody go help make them no die."

Fatboi__NG said:

"They shot ur tyre, but somehow ur GLA , a 4 plug ,,got on sport mode and u vanished Weh done oh."

ManhartPat11630 wrote:

"VDM really humble this brr him lifestyle come lowkey na about family now blord ooo."

Blord attempts to compensate Sowore

Legit.ng also reported that a video showing activist Omoyele Sowore reacting after Blord attempted to compensate him for his role in securing his release from Kuje prison has circulated online.

In the viral clip, he gestured toward Sowore as though offering compensation for his efforts.

However, the activist politely declined the gesture, maintaining a calm and composed expression. The brief exchange quickly drew attention, with many observers focusing on Sowore’s reaction and Blord’s persistence.

Source: Legit.ng