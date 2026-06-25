South Africa captain Ronwen Williams aims a dig at their doubters after Bafana Bafana beat South Korea

Bafana Bafana reached the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, their first time in the competition

South Africa has received criticism from other African countries for what Williams described as political

South Africa captain Ronwen Williams spared some thoughts for their doubts after Bafana Bafana reached the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Bafana Bafana defeated South Korea 1-0 thanks to a brilliant goal from Thapelo Maseko in the 63rd minute, and the team held on for the victory.

Ronwen Williams celebrates after South Africa reached World Cup Round of 32. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by CAF, South Africa finished second in Group A with four points and reached the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history.

Williams aims dig at doubters

South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was lost for words after the final whistle, but not to the extent of not being able to hit back at their critics and doubters.

“Amazing, I'm lost for words. I honestly do not know what to say. I don't know if there's a better word than ‘proud’. I'm super proud, I'm ecstatic,” he told SABC Sport.

“Just what this team has been through, the doubt, the doubters, the stress that we've gone through.”

The captain expressed pride in the effort of his teammates and praised the level at which they play and the valuable experience they are gaining.

“To play at this elite level is not easy. To keep a clean sheet against such quality opposition, to perform the way we did, defend the way we did, speaks volumes about the character of this team. We were under siege, but we stayed strong,” he added.

“The mentality and character of these boys. I’m scared for the future of this country. These boys are 20, 19, and 21 years old, playing at this level. I'm an old head here already. The experience that they are gaining will only help us as a country. I'm proud to be a leader of this group.”

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper confirmed that head coach Hugo Broos was under immense stress throughout the game and urged the team to shore up the defence.

Hugo Broos reacts to South Africa’s progress

Head coach Hugo Broos was delighted with his team’s performance and said it is a product of long-term work and dedication over the last five years.

Hugo Broos celebrates after South Africa reached World Cup knockout stage. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

“It is difficult to explain what this feels like. It is a fantastic experience. We played really well and created chances. Tactically, we did really well, and Korea Republic couldn't find the spaces that they wanted,” he told FIFA.

“What we did in the last five years is amazing. When you work together for such a long time, there is a connection, and it is more than a relationship between coach and players; we have become friends. We just have to enjoy this.”

Williams sends message to African countries

Legit.ng previously reported that Ronwen Williams sent a message to other African countries before South Africa’s 1-1 draw against Czechia.

The goalkeeper lamented a viral quote attributed to him, which slammed other African countries for failing to support Bafana Bafana.

Source: Legit.ng