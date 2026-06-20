Opta's latest simulations have painted contrasting pictures for Africa's representatives

Several heavyweights face difficult second-round fixtures that could define their campaigns

One nation has emerged as the overwhelming favourite to become Africa's first qualifier for the last 32

The race for places in the knockout rounds of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is beginning to intensify, with the second round of group-stage matches expected to determine the fate of many African teams.

All 10 representatives from the continent still harbour hopes of reaching the last 32, but the latest projections from Opta's Supercomputer suggest some nations are better placed than others.

Morocco pose for a team photo ahead of the FIFA World Cup Group C match against Scotland. Photo by Nick Potts

Source: Getty Images

South Africa and Morocco are currently the only African teams to have completed two matches, although neither side has officially secured progression.

While Bafana Bafana have struggled to put themselves in a strong position, several other teams are preparing for crucial encounters that could dramatically alter the qualification picture.

Ivory Coast face stern German test

Ivory Coast will have their work cut out when they come up against Germany.

The 2014 winners have been installed as favourites, with Opta Supercomputer assigning them a 44.4 per cent chance of victory.

Ivory Coast team pose during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group E match against Ecuador. Photo by ANP

Source: Getty Images

The Elephants, meanwhile, have been given a 30 per cent probability of taking maximum points, while the chances of a draw stand at 25.6 per cent.

A positive result would boost the West Africans' hopes, but current simulations indicate the task remains difficult.

Tunisia and Cape Verde handed underdog status

Tunisia also face an uphill battle against Japan after suffering a heavy 5-1 loss to Sweden in their group opener and still have to face the Netherlands in their last match.

The Carthage Eagles have been given just a 15.8 per cent chance of winning, with Japan emerging victorious in over 61 per cent of the simulations.

Cape Verde's challenge appears equally demanding.

Despite frustrating Spain with a goalless draw in their opening match, the Blue Sharks have only a 13.8 per cent chance of upsetting Uruguay.

The South Americans are expected to claim all three points in more than 65 per cent of scenarios.

Egypt, Algeria and Senegal eye vital victories

Egypt have received a much brighter forecast.

The Pharaohs are favourites to defeat New Zealand and have been assigned a 58.5 per cent probability of victory.

Following their opening draw against Belgium, a win would move them onto four points and place them in a strong position heading into the final round of matches.

Overall, Opta rates Egypt's chances of qualifying at 80.39 per cent.

Algeria are also heavily fancied against Jordan. The Desert Foxes, who suffered a painful 3-0 defeat to Argentina in their opener, have been handed a 59.1 per cent chance of bouncing back.

Senegal, however, face one of the toughest assignments among Africa's contenders.

The Teranga Lions will take on Norway and Erling Haaland in what many observers have labelled the group of death.

Opta gives the Scandinavians a 43.2 per cent chance of winning compared to Senegal's 31.3 per cent.

Ghana and DR Congo confront difficult challenges

Ghana's impressive start has not altered the Supercomputer's expectations ahead of their clash with England.

Ghana celebrate Ghana's 1-0 victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match against Panama.

Source: Getty Images

The Three Lions are overwhelming favourites with a 78 per cent probability of victory despite the Black Stars opening their campaign with a win over Panama.

DR Congo, who earned widespread praise after holding Portugal to a draw, are also considered outsiders against Colombia.

The Central Africans have been assigned only a 20.9 per cent chance of victory, with Colombia favoured at 58.3 per cent.

South Africa, meanwhile, remain in a precarious situation after losing to Mexico and drawing with Czechia.

Bafana Bafana sit bottom of Group A and possess just an 18.41 per cent chance of reaching the knockout phase, the lowest among the four teams in their section.

Morocco tipped to lead Africa into the last 32

Among all the continent's representatives, Morocco have emerged as the strongest candidate to become Africa's first team to qualify for the knockout rounds.

According to BBC, the Atlas Lions followed up their impressive 1-1 draw against Brazil with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Scotland to move onto four points.

Although they are not mathematically through, Opta's simulations give Mohamed Ouahbi's side a remarkable 100 per cent probability of advancing.

The projections indicate that even a defeat against Haiti in their final group match would likely be enough for Morocco to progress as one of the best third-placed teams.

That makes the North Africans the first African nation expected by the Supercomputer to secure a place in the last 32, even if official confirmation is still pending.

Hakimi reaches historic milestone

Legit.ng previously reported that Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi became the African player with the most appearances in FIFA World Cup history.

The PSG defender achieved the feat during Morocco's victory over Scotland, taking his tally to 12 matches and surpassing former record holders Francois Omam-Biyik and Asamoah Gyan.

Source: Legit.ng