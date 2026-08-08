Veteran Nigerian musician Charly Boy opened up about the unusual circumstances surrounding his birth during a recent interview

Charly Boy disclosed his mother carried him for approximately 11 months and refused a Caesarean section before delivering him naturally

The entertainer made a startling claim about the deaths of three younger brothers born after him, which he linked to his own birth

Veteran Nigerian entertainer and social commentator Charly Boy has opened up on one of the most heartbreaking experiences of his family life, claiming he was responsible for the deaths of his three younger brothers.

The music star, who recently talked about his sexuality, made the revelation during an interview with News Central TV, while discussing his memoir, 999, and the personal experiences that shaped his life.

Charly Boy makes claim about the deaths of three younger brothers born after him. Photos: Charly Boy.

Source: Instagram

“I think I killed all of them”

During the conversation, Charly Boy reflected on events that occurred after his birth.

According to him, his mother gave birth to three other boys after he was born, but none of them survived.

In an emotional remark, the entertainer said he believed he was responsible for their deaths.

“My mother had three other boys after me, but I think that I killed all of them. I would say I am responsible for their deaths,” he stated.

Although he did not explain exactly what he meant by the statement, he suggested that the circumstances surrounding his birth played a significant role in the tragedy that followed.

The unusual story behind his birth

Charly Boy also disclosed that his mother reportedly carried him for about 11 months before giving birth.

According to him, she was advised to undergo a Caesarean section but rejected the option because she wanted a natural delivery.

The entertainer described the experience as difficult and said it became one of the defining stories of his childhood.

The self-styled Area Fada noted that many people only know the public version of Charly Boy but are unaware of the personal struggles that shaped him.

He explained that his memoir contains stories from different stages of his life, including painful family experiences and events that influenced his personality.

Watch the interview of Charly Boy with News Central here:

Charly Boy discloses that his mother carried him for approximately 11 months. Photo: Charly Boy.

Source: Instagram

Charly Boy sparks reactions with gift to Obasanjo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Charly Boy stirred drama after attending the 89th birthday celebration of former president Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

The entertainer stormed the lavish ceremony with a golden box on his head and presented it as a gift to the former Nigerian leader.

When Obasanjo opened the gift, he brought out a branded white towel, prompting mixed reactions from fans who commented on the gesture and the peck the two prominent personalities exchanged.

Source: Legit.ng