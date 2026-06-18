DR Congo star Ngal'ayel Mukau insisted the Leopards did not create a special plan to stop Cristiano Ronaldo

The midfielder admitted the Portugal captain is no longer the same player he once was because of age

DR Congo held Portugal to a 1-1 draw to continue their impressive run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Democratic Republic of Congo midfielder Ngal'ayel Mukau has opened up on facing Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the Leopards frustrated Portugal in a memorable 1-1 draw.

The Lille star admitted that the Portuguese captain remains one of the greatest footballers ever, but stressed that age has changed the way the 41-year-old plays.

Cristiano Ronaldo under pressure from Ngalayel Mukau and Chancel Mbemba during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Portugal and Congo DR. Photo by Lars Baron

Source: Getty Images

Mukau and his teammates produced a disciplined display to earn DR Congo's first-ever point at the FIFA World Cup and continued the country's remarkable rise on the international stage.

Speaking after the match, the Congolese midfielder revealed that the African side did not focus exclusively on Ronaldo despite his legendary reputation.

"A special plan to contain Cristiano Ronaldo? To be honest, not really."

The midfielder explained that Portugal's strength lies in the quality available across the entire squad rather than one individual.

"We know that he isn't the same as before. He's a bit old now. But still, he's one of the greatest. Much respect to him."

Watch the video here:

Ronaldo's record-equalling appearance ends in frustration

Ronaldo stepped onto the pitch against DR Congo to become only the second footballer in history to appear at six FIFA World Cups, matching Lionel Messi's feat achieved 24 hours earlier.

Cristiano Ronaldo gestures after a missed chance during against Congo DR. Photo by Elizabeth Kreutz

Source: Getty Images

However, unlike the Argentine superstar, who inspired Argentina with a hat-trick against Algeria, Ronaldo struggled to impose himself against the organised African side.

According to the BBC, Portugal made a dream start when Joao Neves headed home Pedro Neto's cross after only six minutes.

The Europeans dominated possession during most of the opening half, but they failed to convert their superiority into further goals.

Their wastefulness was punished in stoppage time when Newcastle United striker Yoane Wissa rose highest to score DR Congo's first-ever World Cup goal.

The equaliser sparked emotional celebrations among the players, coaching staff and thousands of Congolese supporters inside the stadium.

Despite Portugal's efforts in the second half, Roberto Martinez's men failed to find a winner as DR Congo celebrated another famous result.

Ronaldo spent much of the contest on the fringes and was unable to influence proceedings in the manner expected from one of football's greatest icons.

DR Congo continue impressive rise

The draw against Portugal represents another significant milestone for the Leopards, who have become one of Africa's surprise packages.

Their journey to the World Cup was far from straightforward.

DR Congo battled through a demanding qualification campaign, collecting important victories against Mauritania, Togo, South Sudan and Sudan.

Although they suffered setbacks during qualifying, they demonstrated tremendous resilience when it mattered most.

According to FIFA, the Congolese stunned Cameroon in the group phase before eliminating Nigeria in the continental play-off via penalties to secure a place at the intercontinental play-off, where they edged Jamaica 1-0.

Their momentum has carried over into the tournament itself with a determined display against Portugal.

The result reinforced the belief that the Central African nation is no longer merely participating but genuinely competing.

Mukau believes the team's unity and fighting spirit have helped them establish themselves among the world's best sides.

The Leopards have earned admiration for their organisation, resilience and ability to compete against traditional football powers.

Ronaldo's scoring drought continues

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ronaldo set an unwanted record after failing to score against DR Congo in Portugal's World Cup opener.

The Al Nassr striker has now gone 10 consecutive matches without finding the net for Portugal at major tournaments, stretching back to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2024.

Source: Legit.ng