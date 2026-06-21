Former Super Eagles captain William Troost - Ekong has sent a message to Ghana ahead of their match against England

The Black Stars recorded a 1-0 win over Panama, courtesy of a stoppage-time goal from Caleb Yirenkyi

Ghana are currently in second position in Group L with the Three Lions topping the log after a 4-2 win over Croatia

Nigerian sports journalist Aderonke Ojo called on the Super Eagles fans to transfer their support to the Ghanaian national team at the World Cup

Former Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has sent a message to the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of their second match against England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama at Toronto Stadium on Thursday, June 18.

Nordsjaelland forward Caleb Yirenkyo scored the winning goal in the 90+5 minutes to hand the African giants a dramatic late winner.

Ghana beat Panama 1-0 as Caleb Yirenkyo scores the winning goal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Robert Cianflone.

Source: Getty Images

Ghana are one of the 10 African representatives at the tournament in the United States of America, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

The Black Stars finished top of Group I of the CAF qualifying series with 25 points after eight wins, one draw and a loss to Comoros.

Troost-Ekong backs Ghana against England

William Troost-Ekong believes Ghana can earn at least a point when they face England in their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup clash in Foxborough on June 23.

According to ESPN, the former Super Eagles captain has backed African teams to perform strongly in their respective groups at the tournament.

Troost-Ekong stressed that positive results for African nations would help elevate the profile of football on the continent.

The Al Ahli SC defender insisted that strong performances from African representatives would be beneficial for the continent as a whole. He said:

"I would love Ghana to go and do well. I think the beauty of the World Cup, and I think all the teams, even when we've been at the World Cup before, we want to see the other African teams do well, I think it's very important for the continent.

"Besides the rivalry, where we play against each other, often there's also a lot of love for each other, because we know the players well, and maybe from my perspective now, having retired from the national team, it's easier to say that."

Meanwhile, the Three Lions of England will take on the Black Stars of Ghana at Boston Stadium, Foxborough on Tuesday, June 23, per Sky Sports.

Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong tips Ghana to draw against England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile for Web Summit Qatar and Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA.

Source: Getty Images

We are one family with Ghanaians – Ojo

Nigerian sports journalist Aderonke Ojo believes supporting Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is no different from supporting Nigeria's Super Eagles.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Ojo said African nations should unite behind one another on the global stage.

She explained that Ghana have often supported Nigeria during major international tournaments, and the same spirit should be reciprocated. Ojo said:

"I am also rooting for Ghana to succeed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. If they do well, the entire continent will be praised.

"Morocco recently climbed to fifth in the FIFA rankings, and that achievement has brought a lot of positivity to African football.

"We are one family. Whenever an African team succeeds on the world stage, it reflects positively on the continent as a whole."

CAF sends message to Ghana

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ghana are featuring in their fifth World Cup, having only missed the 2018 edition in Russia, since qualifying for the first time in Germany 2006.

CAF shared a post on their official X page, with a message for the Black Stars as they prepare to represent Africa on the global stage.

Source: Legit.ng