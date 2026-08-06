Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade addressed her teammates and fans after Nigeria advanced from the WAFCON 2026 group stage

Nigeria defeated Egypt 6-2 in their final group game, with six different players getting on the scoresheet, including Ajibade

The 10-time champions now face the knockout stage, needing at least a semi-final finish to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup

Nigeria captain Rasheedat Ajibade has broken her silence after the Super Falcons secured a place in the quarter-finals of the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations, calling the team's progress a product of collective effort.

Nigeria's route through the group was far from straightforward. The Super Falcons stumbled in their opening fixture, losing 3-2 to Malawi, before recovering with a narrow 1-0 win over Zambia.

Rasheedat Ajibade speaks as Super Falcons reach WAFCON 2026 quarter-final after beating Egypt. Photo from @echeginii.

Source: Twitter

The convincing victory over the Cleopatras, in which six different players contributed goals, including Ajibade herself, ensured the team finished the group phase on a high, as noted by NFF.

Ajibade's message to her teammates

The Paris Saint-Germain forward posted a message on her X page following Nigeria's dominant 6-2 victory over Egypt, a result that sealed their passage out of the group stage.

Writing to her followers after the match, Ajibade described the win as a collective achievement and pointed to the broader support structure behind the team's performance.

“What a fight. We made it out of the group stage," she wrote.

“This win was about ALL of us: every player who stepped on that pitch, everyone in the squad pushing us on, to our crew, technical team, staff, and every single fan back home believing with us.

“That's what collective effort looks like. We fight for each other. Quarter-finals, here we come. The mission continues. The Queens Are Here. 🇳🇬🦅All for His glory.”

With the group stage behind them, Nigeria's attention turns to the knockout rounds, where the stakes extend well beyond the continental title.

As 10-time WAFCON champions, the Super Falcons are targeting at least a semi-final place, which would secure their qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil, as noted by CAF.

Super Falcons’ quarter-final opponent confirmed

Legit.ng previously reported that Super Falcons’ quarter-final opponent was confirmed after beating Egypt to reach the knockout stage.

The defending champions, who finished second in Group C, will face rivals, the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon, who are Group D winners.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng