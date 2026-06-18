South Africa coach Hugo Broos has reacted to his team's draw against Czechia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Teboho Mokoena converted a second-half penalty to keep South Africa’s 2026 World Cup knockout hopes alive

Mzansi will face South Korea in their final group game for a chance to reach the knockout stage for the first time

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has reacted to the Bafana Bafana's draw against Czechia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, June 18.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena gave South Africa a lifeline after losing 2-1 to Mexico in their opener.

Michal Sadilek opened the scoring within six minutes, and it looked like they were running away with all three points before Mokoena converted in the 83rd minute.

Hugo Broos, head coach of South Africa, talks to the team during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium. Photo by: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Mokoena’s performance wrote his name in South African history books as the first World Cup goalscorer for the country in 16 years, the 10th overall.

The 29-year-old will miss the crucial final group game against South Korea after picking up a yellow card, his second of the tournament.

Broos commends Bafana Bafana's mentality

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has hailed the performance of the players against Czechia.

According to ESPN, Broos said the players were able to bring out their best in the second match, which produced a great result.

The former Anderlecht manager explained that his defenders were caught off guard, which resulted in Czechia's only goal. He said:

"I think I am very proud of my team. The way they reacted after the Mexico match showed the true identity of this team.

"We played with intensity, created opportunities and showed the kind of football we are capable of producing.

"Unfortunately, we switched off for a moment at the start. We knew they had a player capable of launching long throws, but we were caught off guard and paid the price. That was disappointing.

"Despite that setback, I can only congratulate the team for the performance they delivered."

Broos explained that their opponent were too physical and tall, which resulted in playing another pattern. He said:

South Africa coach Hugo Broos said Czechia players are tall, and the coach's tactics worked in their World Cup match. Photo by: Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

"Czechia is a physical team and they don't like to play football or a passing game," Broos said in his news conference.

"It's very straight, and they have the players for it. All the players are tall. So that means that for us it was very difficult with those high balls.

"And this is what Czechia did, and OK, it's a tactic. I can't say why this or why that. This is the coach who decides that, and maybe if I should be the coach of Czechia, I should do the same thing," per The Guardian.

How South Africa could qualify

Legit.ng previously explained how South Africa could qualify for the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the draw against Czechia.

Bafana Bafana could be one of the eight best third-placed teams if they beat South Korea on the final day and secure four points in Group A.

Source: Legit.ng