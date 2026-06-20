Ronaldinho has agreed to begin a new chapter with an Italian club more than a decade after retiring

The Brazilian icon's role at the club could go beyond activities on the pitch

The move has already generated massive attention for the lower-division side

Brazil legend Ronaldinho has stunned football fans around the world after making a surprise return to the game by signing with Italian Serie C outfit Ravenna.

More than 11 years after playing his last competitive match, the former Barcelona superstar is set to begin a new chapter with the ambitious Italian club.

46-Year-Old Ronaldinho Comes Out of Retirement to Join Italian Club. Photo by Sports Illustrated

Source: UGC

According to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport, the 46-year-old will be officially presented during a special event in Miami on June 23, although uncertainty remains over whether he will actually feature in competitive matches during the 2026/27 season.

The announcement has sparked excitement among football lovers, with many eager to see one of the sport's greatest entertainers involved in the game once again.

Ronaldinho returns after more than a decade

The former Brazil international retired from professional football after a short spell with Fluminense in 2015.

Ronaldinho playing for Fluminense at the Maracana Stadium on August 01, 2015. Photo by Carmen Flores

Source: Getty Images

During a glittering career, Ronaldinho established himself as one of the finest players the game has ever produced.

The attacking midfielder won two FIFA World Player of the Year awards and lifted the Ballon d'Or.

He also remains the only footballer to have won the FIFA World Cup, Copa America, Confederations Cup, UEFA Champions League, Copa Libertadores and the Ballon d'Or.

His dazzling skills and trademark smile made him one of the most loved players in football history.

Now, more than a decade after hanging up his boots, the Brazilian icon is back.

Speaking after the agreement with Ravenna, Ronaldinho said:

"New colours, same smile."

He added:

"I can't wait to be able to dance on the ball again to write a new story together with Ignazio and the whole Cipriani family.

"Football has always been a source of joy for me. I want to bring the same spirit to Ravenna."

Ronaldinho playing for Barcelona Legend against Real Madrid on February 22, 2026 in Los Angeles. Photo by Liza Rosales

Source: Getty Images

Club owner explains Ronaldinho deal

Ravenna owner Ignazio Cipriani admitted signing Ronaldinho represented a dream come true.

According to him, the former Barcelona and AC Milan star was his childhood hero.

Cipriani said:

"He was my idol growing up, and his impact on the game extends far beyond football."

The businessman also hopes Ronaldinho's presence will inspire new supporters to embrace the club.

He added:

"Beyond what he brings to the club, I hope his involvement inspires a new generation of supporters to fall in love with Ravenna FC and become part of what we're building for the future."

Ronaldinho joins a list of famous names who once wore the colours of Ravenna, including Christian Vieri, Fabio Cannavaro, Alberto Gilardino and Vincenzo Montella.

Will Ronaldinho actually play?

Despite the excitement surrounding the move, there are doubts over whether the Brazilian will feature in Serie C matches.

Ronaldinho interacts with Vinicius Junior ahead of Brazil and Haiti 2026 World Cup match. Photo by Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

Ravenna honorary vice-president Ariedo Braida has poured cold water on expectations of seeing the football legend back in competitive action.

Braida explained:

"Ronaldinho will do a marketing event with us, but he won't play for Ravenna in Serie C next season. I wish he were still able to play."

However, Ronaldinho's own comments have left the door slightly open.

His promise to "dance on the ball again" has fuelled speculation that some form of playing role could still be part of the agreement.

Three roles Ronaldinho could play

Research by Legit.ng indicates that Ronaldinho's involvement with Ravenna could extend beyond football.

Firstly, the Brazilian could still make appearances as a player if circumstances permit.

Secondly, he is expected to act as a global ambassador for the club.

The announcement alone has introduced Ravenna to millions of football supporters who previously knew little about the Italian side.

His influence is likely to attract sponsors, boost merchandise sales and increase the club's visibility across social media platforms.

The move could also lead to higher attendance figures and fresh commercial opportunities.

Thirdly, Football Italia reported that Ronaldinho could become a shareholder. It is understood that the owner could hand the Brazilian a minority stake as part of the agreement and the club's kit for the 2026/27 season will feature Ronaldinho’s iconic R10 logo.

Ronaldinho is currently in the United States, where he has been watching the ongoing FIFA World Cup and was present at the Philadelphia Stadium in Pennsylvania to witness Brazil's 3-0 victory against Haiti.

Kaka backs Brazil for World Cup glory

Legit.ng previously reported that Ronaldinho's former Brazil teammate Kaka predicted the Selecao would win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 2007 Ballon d'Or winner also tipped Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal to emerge as the best player of the tournament and backed Carlo Ancelotti to be named the competition's top coach.

Source: Legit.ng