Defending champions Argentina and European giants Spain were handed kind draws for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Ghana were drawn in Group L with England, Croatia, and Panama, setting up a challenging route to the knockout stage

England and Brazil will face tough group-stage opponents, keeping early title predictions uncertain

The official draw for the expanded 2026 FIFA World Cup has set the stage for a thrilling tournament across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

With 48 teams competing in 12 groups of four, fans are already bracing for drama and surprises from every corner of the globe when the competition kicks off.

Ghana will begin their 2026 World Cup journey in Group L, after being drawn against European heavyweights England and Croatia, while Panama completes the group, YEN.com.gh reports.

The draw sets up a particularly intriguing rematch for England and Croatia, recalling their 2018 semi-final clash where Croatia won.

Brazil gets tough draw

Brazil, meanwhile, has been drawn into Group C alongside Morocco, Scotland, and Haiti, BBC reports.

While not as immediately headline-grabbing as England’s group, the five-time World champions' path is far from easy.

Morocco, semifinalists in 2022, and Scotland both represent formidable opponents for the South American heavyweights.

Other key groups from the draws

Some of the tournament’s most talked-about draws include the so-called “Group of Death, ”Group I, where 2018 champions France meet Senegal and Norway.

Senegal, one of Africa’s strongest sides, and Norway, led by Erling Haaland, make for an intense test for all three teams.

Defending champions Argentina landed in Group J with Algeria, Austria, and Jordan, appearing to have a comparatively smoother path through the initial stage.

Hosts USA face Paraguay, Australia, and a playoff winner in Group D, ensuring early excitement in front of home crowds.

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11, with the final scheduled for July 19 in New Jersey, setting the scene for an extended, high-stakes tournament.

World Cup 2026 draw in full

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Winner of Uefa play-off D*

Group B: Canada, Winner of Uefa play-off A*, Qatar, Switzerland

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Haiti, Scotland

Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Winner of Uefa play-off C*

Group E: Germany, Curacao, Ivory Coast, Ecuador

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Winner of Uefa play-off B*, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, Uruguay

Group I: France, Senegal, Winner of Fifa play-off 2*, Norway

Group J: Argentina, Algeria, Austria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Winner of Fifa play-off 1*, Uzbekistan, Colombia

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

