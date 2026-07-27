Aqueelah Adendorf, girlfriend of the late Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams, broke her silence following a wave of false rumours circulating online

Reports linked Aqueelah to a heated argument with Adams over money and friends before his death, allegations she has firmly denied

South African police have opened an inquest into the 25-year-old's death, which occurred shortly after he represented Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Aqueelah Adendorf, the girlfriend of the late South African footballer Jayden Adams, has spoken out against the false narratives circulating online following his sudden death.

Adams, a 25-year-old midfielder who played for Mamelodi Sundowns, passed away days after featuring for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Jayden Adams family during his burial. Photo by Rodger Bosch.

Source: Getty Images

The exact cause of his death has not been confirmed, and speculation on social media has produced a number of conflicting and unverified claims about the circumstances surrounding it.

Jayden Adams' girlfriend reacts to rumours

News24 alleged that Adams had a heated argument with Aqueelah over money and friends shortly before his death. Aqueelah addressed these claims publicly on Instagram after he was laid to rest.

In her post, she described the experience of being targeted by baseless stories as deeply painful.

“The amount of false stories and assumptions being spread about me is heartbreaking. It's unfair to make me the villain based on rumours," she wrote, as reported by Briefly Sports.

She also made a direct appeal to those amplifying the rumours, asking that Adams' memory not be tainted by manufactured narratives.

"I don't owe strangers an explanation, but I do ask for one thing: please stop spreading lies and stop using Jayden's name to create a story. He deserves to be remembered with dignity and respect,” she added.

South African police have confirmed that an inquest into Adams' death has been opened, and investigations are continuing. No official cause of death has been released as the inquiry remains active.

Gayton McKenzie slams rumours

Legit.ng previously reported that South African sports minister Gayton McKenzie slammed the rumours surrounding Adams’ cause of death.

The minister was furious with the media reports that tried to rope his girlfriend into the circumstances surrounding the footballer’s death.

Source: Legit.ng