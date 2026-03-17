The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has confirmed that FIFA has responded to the petition of DR Congo's ineligible players

The NFF has vowed to challenge the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on Monday, March 17.

DR Congo is set for the 2026 FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoff in Mexico from March 27 to 31

The Nigeria Football Federation lost its petition against the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Tuesday, March 17.

The NFF had submitted a strongly worded complaint to FIFA, alleging that the Leopards fielded eight ineligible players during the 2026 World Cup playoffs in Morocco.

The three-time AFCON winners were beaten 4-3 on penalties by DR Congo in the final after a 1–1 draw in regulation time at the Prince Moulay El Hassan Stadium on November 16.

“We have received the decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on our petition, but we are not satisfied with the decision, which rejected our petition. I want to assure Nigerians that the NFF has immediately commenced the process of appealing the decision.”

The NFF had presented a petition to world football-governing body, FIFA days after the said match, based on perceived fraud in the issuance of passports that qualified a number of players of the Democratic Republic of Congo for the playoffs.

FIFA sanctions DR Congo and Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that the world football governing body, FIFA, has sanctioned both the Democratic Republic of Congo Football Association and the Nigeria Football Federation following incidents during their 2026 World Cup playoff clash.

According to FIFA’s disciplinary committee, both football associations were found guilty of separate offences during the playoff match played on November 16, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng