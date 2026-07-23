FIFA's Integrity Task Force completed its review of betting activity across all FIFA World Cup 2026 matches

The announcement came amid growing public questions about match-fixing and favoritism at the tournament

FIFA published its findings on July 21, 2026, through an official statement on its website

FIFA has cleared the 2026 World Cup of any match-fixing concerns, saying its Integrity Task Force found no suspicious betting activity across all matches played during the tournament.

The World football governing body published the findings on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, via its official website under its integrity and legal section.

The statement covered the full duration of the FIFA World Cup 2026, which was co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino denies all allegations of match fixing at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

FIFA's Integrity Task Force Findings

The Integrity Task Force, whose members were photographed alongside the World Cup trophy, was set up to monitor betting markets and flag any unusual patterns that could indicate attempts to influence match results.

According to FIFA, the group tracked activity throughout the competition and found nothing that warranted further action.

The statement came in response to allegations and widespread speculation about match-fixing during the tournament, which had attracted attention from fans and media alike. Liam Rich, FIFA’s Senior Integrity Manager said:

“The FIFA Integrity Task Force provided a strong framework during the FIFA World Cup 2026 for sharing intelligence, assessing potential concerns and coordinating a timely response.

“We thank all Task Force members for their expertise and commitment during the competition and we look forward to building on this collaboration at future FIFA tournaments.”

Questions that prompted the statement

Concerns about the integrity of certain matches had circulated during and after the World Cup, prompting FIFA to address the matter directly.

The governing body's decision to issue a formal statement through its integrity division signals how seriously such allegations are treated, even when investigations return no evidence of wrongdoing.

FIFA did not name specific matches or individuals in its published findings but confirmed that its monitoring systems, which track global betting markets in real time, had not detected any patterns consistent with match manipulation throughout the competition, per SPORTbible.

Police arrest Ivory Coast star for match fixing

Legit.ng earlier reported that the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been rocked by controversy after Ivory Coast international Elye Wahi became the subject of an investigation into alleged match manipulation.

Wahi was arrested by anti-corruption officers in France on May 29 over allegations that he deliberately picked up a yellow card while playing for Nice against Metz on the final day of the Ligue 1 season.

Source: Legit.ng