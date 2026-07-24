A Kenmore Air seaplane carrying 10 passengers and a pilot went down in Shallow Bay near Sucia Island, Washington, on Thursday evening

The San Juan County Sheriff's Office confirmed all 11 people were pulled from the water, with injuries ranging from broken bones to head injuries

One person was left in critical condition after the crash, which was caught on video by a witness who filmed the plane moments before impact

A seaplane operated by Kenmore Air crashed into Shallow Bay near Sucia Island, north of Seattle, on Thursday evening and burst into flames shortly after going down, but all 11 people aboard survived.

The airline confirmed that one of its de Havilland DHC-3 Otter aircraft, flying 10 passengers and a pilot from Seattle to Roche Harbor in the San Juan Islands, "was involved in an accident" at around 5:15 p.m. local time. Kenmore said all those on board had been accounted for.

Kenmore Air crash sparks rescue as seaplane bursts into flames near Sucia Island. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

According to CBS, the San Juan County Sheriff's Office said everyone was "rescued from the water" and that injuries among the survivors included head trauma, broken bones, and lacerations. One patient was described as being in a critical condition, though the office reported no fatalities.

Three airlift ambulances were deployed to the scene. The United States Coast Guard and local emergency services also responded to the incident.

Witness captures crash on video

Onlooker Monica Scott filmed the moments before and during the crash. Her footage showed the plane flying just a few feet above the water's surface, visibly wobbling before striking the water and catching fire.

No cause for the accident had been established by the time of reporting. Kenmore Air said it would not speculate on what went wrong, with the airline's CEO, David Gudgel, saying the carrier is "fully cooperating with the investigating authorities, and we will continue providing verified information as it becomes available."

About the airline and the crash location

Kenmore Air describes itself as "the largest seaplane airline in the United States," running scheduled flights across the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia, as well as a separate wheeled aircraft service called Kenmore Air Express.

Shallow Bay sits at the north-western tip of Sucia Island State Park in Washington state's San Juan Islands, not far from the Canadian border.

Emergency response teams rescue survivors after Seattle-to-Roche Harbor flight goes down. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Huge military aircraft crashes

Legit.ng earlier reported that five members of the Indian Air Force lost their lives after a military transport aircraft crashed during a flight operation in the northeastern state of Assam.

The aircraft, an Antonov An-32, went down in the Jorhat area while carrying out what the Air Force described as a routine mission. As reported by Al-Jazeera, authorities confirmed the fatalities on Saturday and said emergency teams were deployed to the scene immediately after the incident.

The Indian Air Force said the aircraft “met with an accident” during the sortie, but the circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been established. Television footage from the crash location showed heavy smoke rising from the wreckage. Images also indicated that the aircraft had broken apart on impact.

Source: Legit.ng