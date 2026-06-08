The Netherlands have confirmed that Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber will miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Timber failed to feature in the UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, as the Gunners lost 4-3 on penalties

Fans have reacted to the unfortunate news as Oranje head coach Ronald Koeman named Timber's replacement

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber will miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico after failing to recover fully from injury.

The 24-year-old sustained a groin injury during the Gunners' 2-0 victory over Everton in March and subsequently missed a significant portion of the run-in.

Timber returned to action in Arsenal's UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on May 30, making his first appearance since the injury setback.

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber will miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup for the Netherlands. Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar.

Source: Getty Images

The Dutch international replaced Cristhian Mosquera in the 65th minute and slotted in at right-back as Arsenal pushed for victory.

He eventually played 54 minutes as the contest ended 1-1 before PSG prevailed 4-3 on penalties to retain the Champions League title.

Despite his limited playing time in recent months, Timber was initially included in Ronald Koeman's 26-man Netherlands squad for the World Cup.

Netherlands confirm Timber withdrawal

The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) has now confirmed that Timber will not participate in the tournament.

According to BBC, the Arsenal defender has not recovered sufficiently to compete at the highest level in a medically responsible manner. A KNVB statement said:

"In consultation with the medical staff, it has therefore been decided that Timber will leave the national team's pre-camp in New York after the friendly match against Uzbekistan."

Timber has earned 23 caps for the Netherlands since making his senior debut in June 2021 and was expected to play an important role in Koeman's plans.

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions shared by fans on social media following the disappointing news of Jurrien Timber's withdrawal from the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Read them below:

@getKennethed22 said:

"This is very sad. Every player who has given it their all in club football deserves to be at the World Cup. Well, as an Arsenal fan, I don't really know how I'm feeling right now. Good for him to recover well for club football."

@saabmarvel wrote:

"Timber missing the World Cup is a huge blow for him, for the Netherlands, and for everyone who was eager to see him shine."

The Netherlands will miss Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber at the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Stefan Koops/EYE4images/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

@Asibuahgh added:

"So sad for the Dutch team would have been a solid one at the back for them 😓😓."

Koeman names replacement

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman has called up Lutsharel Geertruida as Timber's replacement, per talkSPORT.

The 25-year-old spent the 2025/26 season on loan at Sunderland from RB Leipzig, making 30 appearances across all competitions, including 20 starts.

However, reports suggest Sunderland are unlikely to trigger an option to make the move permanent.

The Dutch will begin their World Cup campaign against Japan on June 14 before taking on Sweden and Tunisia in their remaining Group F fixtures.

Yamal set to miss World Cup

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is set to miss the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup due to injury.

Spain are drawn in Group H alongside African debutants Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia, and South American giants Uruguay.

Source: Legit.ng