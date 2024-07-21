Arsenal and Bologna have reportedly reached an agreement for defender Riccardo Calafiori

Calafiori helped Bologna qualify for next season’s UCL and starred for Italy at Euro 2024

Some other top stars of the tournament have also completed moves to new clubs this summer

Euro 2024 was the breakout tournament for some European football players, and even though some of them had outstanding seasons, the competition further projected them.

Like many other international tournaments, the European Championship helps some players secure big moves. One high-profile name was James Rodriguez, who joined Real Madrid after the 2014 World Cup.

Legit.ng analyses five Euro 2024 stars who have completed moves after the tournament.

Euro 2024 stars who have completed moves

1. Riccardo Calafiori

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bologna and Arsenal have reached an agreement to transfer Riccardo Calafiori for €45 million, including add-ons. The versatile defender starred for Italy in Germany despite an underwhelming campaign.

2. Joshua Zirkzee

Zirkzee was a fringe player for the Netherlands at Euro 2024, where they reached the semi-final. He contributed 19 goals in all competitions under Thiago Motta at Bologna last season. He has joined Manchester United in a deal worth €42.5mil.

3. Georges Mikautadze

Mikautazde was one of the top scorers at Euro 2024 after netting three times for Georgia. The competition debutants reached the Round of 16, where Spain eliminated them. The 23-year-old moved from Metz to Olympique Lyon, where he spent seven years of his youth career.

4. Amadou Onana

Onana was pivotal in helping Everton stay up in the Premier League last season. As noted by Goodison News, he has passed his medical to join Aston Villa in a deal worth £50 million. He featured four times for Belgium at Euro 2024.

5. Robin Le Normand

Le Normand starred for champions Spain at Euro 2024, forming a great partnership with Aymeric Laporte. According to Football Espana, Atletico Madrid have finalised the deal to sign the French-born defender from Real Sociedad.

Veteran stars Nacho and Kasper Schmeichel, who played for Spain and Denmark at the tournament, have joined Al-Qadsiah and Celtic, respectively. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will also join Marseille.

Spain's four crucial Euro 2024 players

Legit.ng analysed Spain's four key players at the 2024 European Championship according to Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh, who shared his thoughts after the tournament.

Oliseh named youngsters Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams as two of the most important players. Williams is expected to join Barcelona this summer from Athletic Bilbao.

