Is Corey Mylchreest gay? A look at his relationships

Corey Mylchreest is an up-and-coming British actor and model. He has been featured in a few movies and TV series but had his breakthrough role in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Now that he has made a name in the film industry, his personal life, especially his sexuality, has been of interest to many people. Is Corey Mylchreest gay?

Corey Mylchreest attends the celebrations of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story at The Paley Museum in New York City. Photo: Dominik Bindl (modified by author)

Corey Mylchreest commenced acting in 2020 when he portrayed Henry in The Unveiling. His other acting credits include Mars, Elevator Pitch, and The Sandman. However, it was his role in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story that earned him immense fame. Is Corey Mylchreest gay, and is he in a relationship?

Profile summary

Is Corey Mylchreest gay?

What is Corey Mylchreest’s sexuality? The actor’s sexuality has been a subject of debate among his fans since he has kept his personal life private. Contrary to the speculations about the actor being gay, he is straight and hinted at having a girlfriend in an interview.

Is Corey Mylchreest single?

The Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story actor is not single. During an interview with Hits Radio, he revealed that he was at his girlfriend’s place when he received the call to play a role in the TV series. Despite disclosing that he is in a romantic relationship, he has not revealed her identity.

Corey Mylchreest attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations - Netflix's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room in California. Photo: Araya Doheny

In another interview with Extra, he revealed he binge-watched Bridgerton with his girlfriend after he got the role of Young King George. Interestingly, he was advised earlier not to watch the TV series to avoid emulating the performances during the auditions.

Corey Mylchreest’s past relationships

The Sandman actor has not been in the spotlight for a long time, and thus, his personal life has been minimally scrutinised. Additionally, he has not revealed much about his love life. However, there are speculations romantically linking him with some women.

In Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the on-screen bond between King George III and Queen Charlotte takes centre stage. This leaves many people wondering whether the characters are an item off-screen. However, in real life, Corey Mylchreest, who portrays King George, is not dating India Ria Amarteifio, who plays Queen Charlotte.

Corey Mylchreest and India Ria attend Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Special Screening and Panel Discussion at the National Museum Of African-American History & Culture. Photo: Tasos Katopodis

The British actor has also been alleged to be dating actress Maria Libri. Despite the rumours, neither of them has confirmed any romantic link between them. Additionally, nothing suggests that the actress is Corey Mylchreest’s partner.

Quick facts about Corey Mylchreest

Who is Corey Mylchreest? He is a British actor known for portraying Young King George in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. What is Corey Mylchreest’s sexuality? He is straight. Where is Corey Mylchreest from? He hails from Waltham Forest, London, England. Who is Corey Mylchreest’s wife? He does not have a wife and has never been married. Does Corey Mylchreest have a child? He does not have any children. Are Corey Mylchreest and India Ria Amarteifio dating? Despite playing love interests in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, the two are not romantically involved in real life. Does Corey Mylchreest have a girlfriend? The actor has a girlfriend. However, he has not revealed her identity.

Is Corey Mylchreest gay? There have been speculations about the British actor’s sexuality, but he put them to rest when he revealed he has a girlfriend. However, he has not revealed who she is, leaving many to continue speculating about the matter.

