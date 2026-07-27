The Australian government has released a list of the major privileges that come with obtaining Australian citizenship in 2026

Voting rights, passport access, and eligibility to join the Australian Defence Force are among the six listed benefits people will enjoy as citizens

Foreigners who become Australian citizens also gain the right to seek consular help from Australian officials while abroad

The Australian government has outlined six key privileges that foreigners will enjoy after becoming Australian citizens in 2026, covering political rights, employment opportunities, and travel benefits.

The Australian Department of Home Affairs published the information as part of its official guidance on what citizenship means for new Australians.

The Australian government has outlined six privileges of becoming a citizen of the country in 2026. Photo Credit: David Gray, Patrick T. Fallon

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6 benefits of becoming an Australian citizen

According to the government, citizens are entitled to the following privileges:

1. Vote in federal and state or territory elections, and in a referendum.

2. Apply for children born overseas to become Australian citizens by descent.

3. Apply for a job in the Australian Public Service or in the Australian Defence Force.

4. Seek election to parliament.

5. Apply for an Australian passport and return to Australia freely.

6. Ask for consular assistance from an Australian official while overseas.

Australian citizenship: Why these benefits matter

The privileges go beyond simple residency rights. Permanent residents in Australia already enjoy access to many public services, but they do not have the right to vote, stand for parliament, or serve in the Australian Defence Force. Citizenship unlocks these additional layers of participation in public life.

The ability to obtain an Australian passport is also considered a significant benefit, as Australia's passport consistently ranks among the most powerful in the world in terms of visa-free access to other countries.

For Nigerians considering the "Japa" route, Australian citizenship represents the highest level of legal belonging in the country, offering protections and rights that permanent residency alone does not provide.

Consular assistance, in particular, means that Australian citizens in distress abroad can turn to an Australian official for help regardless of where they are in the world.

The government noted that these privileges are in addition to the responsibilities that come with citizenship, including obeying Australian laws and defending the country if required.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had published seven requirements foreigners must meet to become citizens.

Nigerian man lists his achievements in Australia

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man named Banji had listed his achievements 10 years after relocating to Australia.

According to Banji, he moved to Australia in 2016 for a master's degree in public health.

Banji described his decision to leave Nigeria in 2016 as a moment that changed everything.

Source: Legit.ng