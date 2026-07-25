Arsenal have identified Vinicius Jr as a potential transfer target and are exploring the possibility of signing the Brazilian winger

The move comes after Premier League rivals reportedly stepped back from pursuing the Real Madrid star this summer

Vinicius Jr has been one of the world's most sought-after players, and any deal for him would be a landmark signing

Arsenal are reportedly considering an ambitious move for Real Madrid and Brazil winger Vinicius Jr as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The Gunners are said to have begun assessing whether a deal for the Brazilian superstar is financially possible, with the club's hierarchy giving approval to explore the transfer.

Arsenal are exploring the possibility of landing Brazilian star Vinicius Jr from Real Madrid. Photo by: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal explore Vinicius Jr deal

The move comes after another Premier League club previously linked with the 26-year-old decided not to pursue a transfer this summer.

According to talkSPORT, Arsenal have taken advantage of the situation by sounding out the possibility of bringing one of the world's best forwards to the Emirates Stadium.

Vinicius has developed into one of Real Madrid's most influential players since joining from Brazilian side Flamengo in 2018.

He has helped Los Blancos win multiple La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles while establishing himself as one of the most dangerous wide attackers in world football.

The Brazil international has also enjoyed individual success, regularly featuring among the favourites for the Ballon d'Or after producing outstanding performances for both club and country.

Arteta targets world-class reinforcement

Arteta has repeatedly stressed his desire to add elite quality to his squad as Arsenal seek to defend their Premier League title and challenge for European honours.

Landing a player of Vinicius' calibre would represent one of the biggest signings in Arsenal's history and significantly strengthen the club's attacking options.

The winger's pace, dribbling ability and consistency in major matches have made him one of football's most sought-after players.

Transfer still at early stage

Despite the growing speculation, discussions are understood to be at an exploratory stage.

Neither Arsenal nor Real Madrid have confirmed any negotiations, while the Spanish giants have given no public indication that they are willing to part ways with one of their biggest stars.

Should Arsenal decide to press ahead, any deal would likely require a substantial transfer fee and one of the biggest financial commitments in the club's history, per The Sun.

Premier League prize money breakdown

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal are preparing to receive one of the biggest financial rewards in the club’s history after ending their 22-year wait for the Premier League title.

The Premier League title not only delivered glory and celebrations across north London, but it also guaranteed Arsenal an enormous cash windfall expected to exceed £175 million once official payments are finalised later this summer.

Source: Legit.ng