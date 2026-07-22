Nollywood actress Uche Jombo opened up about her experience filming with the late Mr Ibu and veteran actor Francis Odega

She recalled how both actors constantly went off-script during production, leaving co-stars scrambling to keep up

Uche credited her spontaneous acting style for saving her on set, and warned anyone working with them to come fully prepared

Nollywood actress Uche Jombo has pulled back the curtain on what it was truly like to share a set with two of the industry's most beloved comedic forces.

In a July 21 interview with Pulse Nigeria, Uche reflected on her time filming alongside the late John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, and veteran actor Francis Odega.

Uche Jombo recalls how Francis Odega and the late Mr Ibu often went beyond the script during filming. Photo: uchejombo/realmribu/realfrancisodega

Source: Instagram

What the actress revealed gave fans a rare glimpse into just how organically the magic of those classic Nollywood films was created.

Going off-script was their default

According to Uche Jombo, neither Mr Ibu nor Francis Odega had much interest in sticking to what was written.

On set, the two would frequently veer away from the script entirely, delivering lines and reactions that no writer had put on paper.

The veteran actress said that for anyone unprepared, that kind of spontaneity could easily throw an entire scene into chaos.

Uche Jombo admitted that she was fortunate to be a naturally spontaneous performer, because that quality was the only thing keeping her grounded during their shared scenes.

"First of all, those two actors, they don't follow the script. On this set, I was so happy I am a spontaneous actor because half of the time, they were throwing me off. Like saying what was not written, and if you're not prepared, you'll be like, 'Where are we?' 'What are we doing?' So, if you're working with Francis Odega and Mr Ibu, make sure that you're good, prepare yourself before the set," she said.

Watch Uche Jombo speak about her experience with veteran comic actors Mr Ibu and Francis Odega in the video below:

Fans react to Uche Jombo's experience with Mr Ibu and Francis Odega

The clip quickly resonated with viewers who grew up watching those era-defining films, many of whom said the confession explained everything they loved about that generation of Nollywood.

@Owusukay3 wrote:

"Two good friend is the title nice and unforgettable movie 🍿"

@wtfjohnix commented:

"No script go do justice to this scene the way them do am"

@Obi_Liamx77 reacted:

"I knew these guys were not following the script 😂 Too good 🔥"

@IamDecodams shared:

"This is why the old Mobies were lively, entertaining, super. Everything is natural, gift flowing, free thoughts. Not the nonsense sexual, unrealistic lies, simp, relationships trash we see today"

@HayboundExtract said:

"Thespians wey no go school. Fear those men"

@Radioguy001 noted:

"I think that's why they felt so natural"

@iDurand007 added:

"Now I understand why old Nollywood was great"

Uche Jombo opens up about the challenges and memorable moments of acting with Francis Odega and the late Mr Ibu. Photo: uchejombo/realfrancisodega/realmribu

Source: Instagram

Francis Odega criticises decline in Nollywood

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran actor Francis Odega expressed concern about the declining quality of Nollywood movies compared to the past.

He noted that films from his era were more memorable and impactful, unlike many of today’s productions, which he believes lack substance.

Odega also emphasised his role as a pioneer of Nollywood, highlighting his three decades of contribution to the industry’s foundation and growth.

Source: Legit.ng