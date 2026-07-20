The Italian Football Federation opened talks with Pep Guardiola over their vacant head coach position following Italy's third consecutive World Cup qualification failure

Gennaro Gattuso left the Italy job in April 2026 after the Azzurri failed to book a place at the World Cup for the third time in a row

Guardiola became available after parting ways with Manchester City, making him an attractive target for the federation

The Italian Football Federation has reportedly opened talks with former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola over the vacant national team coaching role.

The federation is searching for a new head coach after Gennaro Gattuso stepped down in April following Italy's failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Italy's absence from the tournament marked the third consecutive World Cup they have failed to reach, deepening concerns over the country's footballing decline and increasing pressure on the federation to make a decisive appointment.

Pep Guardiola is set to replace Gennaro Gattuso as manager of the Italian senior national team ahead of the Euros. Photo by: Eddie Keogh and Marco Rosi - SS Lazio.

Source: Getty Images

Guardiola's availability prompts Italy approach

Pep Guardiola, who left Manchester City at the end of last season, is currently without a club, making him one of the most sought-after coaches in world football.

His record at club level, which includes multiple Premier League titles, Champions League triumphs, and domestic dominance across Spain, Germany, and England, has made him an appealing candidate for the Italy job.

The Italian Football Federation's approach signals how seriously the organisation is treating the need for a high-profile appointment to restore credibility to the Azzurri programme, per Sky Sports.

Italy's back-to-back-to-back World Cup absences represent an unprecedented low for a nation that has won the tournament four times.

Italy's coaching crisis

According to BBC Sport, Gattuso's exit left the federation scrambling for a replacement capable of rebuilding a squad and a footballing culture that has struggled to produce results at the highest level.

Italy previously missed the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2022 edition in Qatar, and the 2026 absence marked a continuation of a troubling pattern.

Whether Guardiola, whose managerial career has been defined by club football rather than international management, will be persuaded to take on his first national team role remains to be seen. No agreement has been confirmed at this stage.

Guardiola’s final trophy push

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Guardiola could still end his Manchester City reign with more silverware as the club remain locked in a tense Premier League title race with Arsenal.

City also lifted the FA Cup after beating Chelsea at Wembley, meaning the legendary Spaniard could potentially bow out with a domestic double if results go their way on the final day of the season.

Source: Legit.ng