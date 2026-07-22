The Lebanese General Security department operates a conditional visa-on-arrival system for several international passport holders

Exactly 13 African nations, including Nigeria and Ghana, are eligible to receive a 1-month tourist visa upon arrival

However, travellers from these countries must fulfill a strict border control financial requirement

Lebanon, famous for its rich history, Mediterranean coastline, and vibrant culture, remains a popular travel destination. While many travellers assume they must undergo a lengthy pre-travel embassy process to visit the Middle Eastern nation, the Lebanese General Security operates a visa-on-arrival system for select countries.

According to the official guidelines published by the Lebanese General Security, citizens from 13 African nations are eligible to obtain a one-month tourist visa directly upon arrival at the airport or land borders.

African countries that are eligible for a visa on arrival in Lebanon. Photo credit: Joseph Aoun

Source: UGC

However, unlike citizens from Europe or North America, African tourists must meet strict entry conditions at the border.

African countries eligible for Lebanon visa-on-arrival

The official portal lists the following African countries as eligible for a visa on arrival for tourism purposes:

North Africa

Algeria

Egypt

Libya

Mauritania

Morocco

Sudan

Tunisia

West Africa

Ghana

Ivory Coast

Nigeria

East Africa

Comoros

Djibouti

Somalia

Entry requirements into Lebanon for Africans

While travelers from these 13 African countries do not need to apply for a physical visa at a Lebanese embassy before booking a flight, they must present three strict items to border control officers in Beirut to be allowed entry:

Proof of a return flight booked back to their home country or an onward destination. A valid hotel reservation or a verified residential address with a contact phone number of the host in Lebanon. 2,000 USD in physical cash (or a certified bank check of the exact same amount) to prove they can financially support themselves during their stay.

Fuji visa-free: Countries that are eligible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Fiji published its 2026 visa policy on its government website, listing African countries whose citizens do not need a visa to enter.

A total of 17 African countries made the visa-free list, spanning West, East, Southern, and North Africa.

Source: Legit.ng