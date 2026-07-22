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Official List of African Countries Eligible for Visa on Arrival in Lebanon in 2026
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Official List of African Countries Eligible for Visa on Arrival in Lebanon in 2026

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • The Lebanese General Security department operates a conditional visa-on-arrival system for several international passport holders
  • Exactly 13 African nations, including Nigeria and Ghana, are eligible to receive a 1-month tourist visa upon arrival
  • However, travellers from these countries must fulfill a strict border control financial requirement

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Lebanon, famous for its rich history, Mediterranean coastline, and vibrant culture, remains a popular travel destination. While many travellers assume they must undergo a lengthy pre-travel embassy process to visit the Middle Eastern nation, the Lebanese General Security operates a visa-on-arrival system for select countries.

According to the official guidelines published by the Lebanese General Security, citizens from 13 African nations are eligible to obtain a one-month tourist visa directly upon arrival at the airport or land borders.

African countries whose citizens can visit Lebanon by visa-on-arrival
African countries that are eligible for a visa on arrival in Lebanon. Photo credit: Joseph Aoun
Source: UGC

However, unlike citizens from Europe or North America, African tourists must meet strict entry conditions at the border.

African countries eligible for Lebanon visa-on-arrival

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The official portal lists the following African countries as eligible for a visa on arrival for tourism purposes:

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North Africa

  • Algeria
  • Egypt
  • Libya
  • Mauritania
  • Morocco
  • Sudan
  • Tunisia

West Africa

East Africa

  • Comoros
  • Djibouti
  • Somalia

Entry requirements into Lebanon for Africans

While travelers from these 13 African countries do not need to apply for a physical visa at a Lebanese embassy before booking a flight, they must present three strict items to border control officers in Beirut to be allowed entry:

  1. Proof of a return flight booked back to their home country or an onward destination.
  2. A valid hotel reservation or a verified residential address with a contact phone number of the host in Lebanon.
  3. 2,000 USD in physical cash (or a certified bank check of the exact same amount) to prove they can financially support themselves during their stay.

Fuji visa-free: Countries that are eligible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Fiji published its 2026 visa policy on its government website, listing African countries whose citizens do not need a visa to enter.

Read also

Fiji releases list of African countries whose citizens can enter without a visa in 2026

A total of 17 African countries made the visa-free list, spanning West, East, Southern, and North Africa.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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