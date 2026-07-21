Controversial content creator DJ Chicken has spoken about his experience after spending 12 days in detention over an alleged threat involving Seyi Tinubu

The TikToker claimed he could not sleep throughout his incarceration and said other inmates were reportedly afraid of him

DJ Chicken was released after meeting his bail conditions following his arraignment in Lagos

Controversial Nigerian content creator DJ Chicken, whose real name is Ademola Abiodun, has regained his freedom after meeting his bail conditions.

A livestream shared on Instagram shortly after his release showed the content creator inside a vehicle, smiling and interacting with his followers.

His lawyer was also seen in the vehicle as the livestream was recorded and circulated online.

DJ Chicken was released after meeting his bail conditions following his arraignment in Lagos. Photos: DJ Chicken.

Source: Instagram

However, it was DJ Chicken’s first account of his time behind bars that caught attention.

‘I couldn’t sleep for 12 days’ - DJ Chicken

Speaking about his experience, the content creator claimed he was unable to sleep throughout his 12-day detention.

“I couldn’t sleep for the entire 12 days. My prison mates were scared of me because they thought I was going to do something bad to them,” he said.

He then summed up his experience in one sentence:

“There’s nothing like freedom.”

DJ Chicken was remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre after being arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Ogba, Lagos State.

He faced a three-count charge bordering on alleged cybercrime violations, breach of peace and threats to kill Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Tinubu.

The charges followed a viral video in which he claimed President Tinubu would not win the 2027 election.

Although he later apologised and described the statement as a joke meant to gain attention, he was arrested and arraigned.

Watch the X video of DJ Chicken speaking about his detention here:

Reactions trail DJ Chicken video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@AdetoroOlax stated:

"Dj chicken same pattern , him go kon humble like say e no go still enta Wahala next tomorrow"

@_onlywithpaul wrote:

"Freedom at last"

DJ Chicken claims he could not sleep throughout his incarceration and said other inmates were reportedly afraid of him. Photo: DJ Chicken.

Source: Instagram

Sowore defends DJ Chicken

Legit.ng previously reported that activist and politician Omoyele Sowore offered to help secure DJ Chicken's release.

In a social media post, Sowore called on anyone with access to DJ Chicken's family or relatives to get in touch with him, stating he was willing to challenge what he described as excessive charges filed against the disc jockey by the Nigerian Police.

"I want to help get DJ Chicken out of prison because I do not believe he deserves to spend a day behind bars; he is entitled to his liberty under the law," Sowore wrote.

Source: Legit.ng