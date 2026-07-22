Muhammad Salisu, 12, and Abdurrahman Salisu, 7, were swept away by a flood in Janbago community, Katsina State

The boys were on their way home from an Islamiyya school when a heavy downpour turned the streets into dangerous floods

Community leaders say Janbago has battled recurring floods for over a decade due to poor drainage infrastructure

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Katsina State - Two young brothers died after floodwaters swept them away in Janbago, a community in Katsina Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred on their way home from Islamiyya school during a heavy rainstorm.

Muhammad Salisu, aged 12, and his seven-year-old brother Abdurrahman Salisu were among a group of children returning home when a sudden downpour, accompanied by strong winds, caused the streets to flood rapidly.

As reported by Daily Trust, residents launched a frantic search after the boys went missing, and their bodies were eventually found at separate locations.

Flood: Father speaks on tragic loss

The children's father, Malam Salisu Arabi, said the tragedy had broken him in a way he could not have prepared for.

"They left home that day like every other child going to Islamiyya school. I never imagined that the same rain we all witnessed would take away my two children. I have lost two sons in a single day.

No father should ever have to endure this kind of pain. I pray that Allah grants them Aljannatul Firdaus, and I appeal to the government to help us so that another family will not suffer what we are passing through."

The children's mother, speaking through tears as relatives offered support, said the boys had been her source of joy.

"They were my children, my happiness and my hope. Today they are gone because of this flood. My heart is broken. I am pleading with the government to address this problem. I don't want any other mother to bury her children because of flooding."

Flood crisis: Community blames neglect

Residents of Janbago described the deaths as preventable, pointing to years of inadequate drainage infrastructure as the root cause.

A community elder explained that stormwater from several parts of Katsina converges on Janbago during heavy rainfall, causing severe erosion, damaged roads and dangerous flooding each rainy season.

He said residents had repeatedly approached government authorities and relevant agencies for intervention, with little result.

Malam Tajuddeen, Chairman of the Janbago Community Development Association, said the flooding problem had persisted for more than a decade.

He added that the community had submitted letters to government authorities over the years without receiving a lasting solution, and directly appealed to Katsina State Governor Dikko Umaru Radda.

Residents are calling on the Katsina State Government to urgently construct effective drainage channels and implement flood-control projects ahead of the remainder of the rainy season.

Lagos issues warning as floods submerge homes

Recall that heavy rainfall submerged homes and major roads across several Lagos communities, forcing residents to wade through floodwaters while motorists struggled to move around the city.

Floodwaters affected facilities at the Oworo 132/33kV Transmission Station, leading to electricity outages in several neighbourhoods served by Ikeja Electric.

The Lagos State Government approved the dredging of 28 additional primary drainage channels as part of efforts to improve flood control and reduce the impact of future downpours.

Authorities warn of flooding in 17 states

NIHSA issued National Flood Advisory No. NFA-2026-200 warning of medium flood risk across 17 states from July 21 to 27, 2026.

The agency explained that 16 gauging stations across the country have already exceeded watch and warning thresholds.

NIHSA Director General urged state governments and residents on floodplains to begin immediate evacuation without delay.

Source: Legit.ng