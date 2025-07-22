Arsenal have signed goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and winger Noni Madueke from Chelsea this summer

The Gunners have signed six players from their London rivals since Mikel Arteta took over in December 2019

Arteta has opened up on why the Premier League’s runners-up keep signing from the world champions

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opened up on why the club keeps signing players from rivals Chelsea after making his sixth signing from the club.

The Gunners have completed the signings of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga and winger Noni Madueke for a combined £57 million this summer transfer window.

Kepa and Madueke are the fifth and sixth players Arteta has signed from Chelsea since taking over at the Emirates Stadium in December 2019, totalling £134 million.

Legit.ng looks at the four players Arteta signed from Chelsea before this window and how they performed.

Players Arteta signed from Chelsea

Willian - free transfer

Willian ran down his contract at Chelsea in the summer of 2020 and moved across London to join Arsenal. He signed a three-year contract, but spent only one season at the Emirates before the deal was mutually terminated. As noted by Transfermarkt, he scored one goal and seven assists in 37 matches.

Jorginho - £12 million

The Italian midfielder was let go six months before the end of his contract for £12 million to London rivals Arsenal. He spent two-and-a-half seasons with the Gunners, but was not the same player he was at Stamford Bridge. He left the club in June and joined Flamengo. He faced Chelsea in the FIFA Club World Cup group stage.

Kai Havertz - £65 million

Chelsea signed Kai Havertz in 2020 from Bayer Leverkusen for £72mil and after scoring to help them win the 2021 UEFA Champions League, he was sold to Arsenal for £65mil in 2023. In 87 matches, he has 29 goals and 13 assists for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Raheem Sterling - loan transfer

Sterling spent last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium after Enzo Maresca told him he was not in his plans. He scored once and provided five assists. Arsenal opted against activating the buy option, and he returned to Chelsea, where he is expected to leave permanently.

Arteta explains why Arsenal sign players from Chelsea

Arsenal are currently on pre-season tour in Singapore, and during his first press conference, Arteta was asked why he keeps shopping from their city rivals.

“Probably because they have some great players, and a lot of players. But, yeah, we try to focus on the players that we want to sign, regardless of the club they are in,” he said as quoted by London Standard.

“It's probably a coincidence. What is not a coincidence is the squad and the quality of the squad.”

