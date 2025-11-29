Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey has named the toughest player between Victor Osimhen and Erling Haaland

Bassey has faced his compatriot and the Norwegian striker and recounts the experience against the two strikers

There has been an ongoing debate on social media about who is the better striker between the two players

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey has named the toughest player between his compatriot Victor Osimhen and Manchester City striker Erling Haaland.

Fans have argued over which is the best player among the two strikers, particularly during Osimhen’s transfer saga before leaving Napoli permanently last summer.

Calvin Bassey and Erling Haaland during Fulham vs Manchester City in 2024. Photo by Richard Heathcote.

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles striker has earned a reputation as one of the most powerful strikers in the world, while Haaland is a free-scoring forward.

The Norwegian is regarded as the best centre-forward among his peers, but Osimhen’s exploits have put him in the conversation alongside Haaland.

Bassey picks between Osimhen and Haaland

Calvin Bassey has weighed in on the ongoing debate about who the better striker is between his Super Eagles teammate Victor Osimhen and Erling Haaland.

“Of course, they are different, they are both strong, very fast, and you always have to be on guard because at any time they can hurt you, so you always have to be ready, be in the right position and know where they are also,” he told Stadium Astro.

“They are one of the players who take a lot out of you physically, so you always have to be ready.

According to ESPN, Basset has only faced Osimhen for 40 minutes, during Napoli's 4-2 win over Ajax in the UEFA Champions League in December 2022.

However, he has faced Haaland multiple times since they both arrived in the Premier League in the summer of 2022.

“I can't say,” he said when asked who is the easiest to go against between the two. You can say it's bias, but I'm going to say Osimhen is the hardest, but Haaland is not easy as well.

“They are both at the same level, they are both hard to come up against.”

Victor Osimhen in action for Galatasaray during their 1-0 loss to Kocaelispor. Photo by Gokhan Taner/Middle East Images.

Source: Getty Images

Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United expressed interest in signing Osimhen, but the deal failed to materialise before he joined Galatasaray.

Bassey admitted that his national teammate was keen on a Premier League move for obvious reasons, but he is in a good place at Galatasaray and doing well.

“Yes, of course, he doesn't give too much away, but he said he's interested in the Premier League, it's a good league, the most watched in the world,” he added.

“Most players would want to come to the Premier League and experience it. Obviously, he's at a massive club now, and he's doing amazing.”

