Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze has opened up on his difficult spell at Italian giants AC Milan, offering honest insight into why his much-anticipated move to the San Siro failed to fully take off.

Now enjoying a revival in the Premier League with Fulham, the Nigerian international admits that Serie A was simply not the right fit for his style of play.

Samuel Chukwueze has opened up on his struggles at Italian giants AC Milan. Photo by DeFodi Images

Source: Getty Images

Chukwueze, who joined AC Milan from Villarreal in the summer of 2023, arrived with high expectations after an impressive spell in LaLiga.

However, despite flashes of brilliance, consistency proved elusive in Italy, leading to his loan move to England.

Chukwueze reflects on life at Milan

Speaking while in Super Eagles camp ahead of AFCON, Chukwueze was careful to show respect and affection for his former club and city.

“Yes, I miss it. It’s my second home. My family stayed there, so I miss it. It’s a beautiful city, but everyone has to focus on their own lives. They’re doing well, and I wish them all the best, especially since I’m still a Milan player, since I’m on loan.”

The Nigerian winger’s time at AC Milan was not without some good moments.

Chukwueze scored eight goals in around 70 appearances across all competitions, as seen on Transfermarkt, including a memorable Champions League winner against Newcastle United and his first Serie A goal versus Hellas Verona.

Chukwueze opens up on Milan struggles

Chukwueze believes tactical differences played a major role in his struggles, particularly the rigid nature of Italian football.

“I think I wasn’t given the time in Serie A and didn’t have the opportunities I wanted. But that’s what happens in football.”

“I have to keep working hard, and maybe I’ll return to Serie A or LaLiga, or I’ll stay in the Premier League. English tactics are probably better suited to my style of play than Italian ones.”

Known for his pace, Chukwueze often found himself stifled in a league that prioritises structure and defensive discipline over open attacking transitions.

Fulham revives struggling Chukwueze’s career

Since joining Fulham on loan last summer, Chukwueze has looked like a player reborn under manager Marco Silva.

Samuel Chukwueze's career looked revived since joining Premier League club Fulham on loan from AC Milan in the summer. Photo by Alex Livesey

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian winger has been given freedom and confidence to attack defenders, qualities that have brought out the best in his game.

Chukwueze’s resurgence has been highlighted by standout performances, including a Man of the Match display against Manchester City.

Accrording to ESPN, AC Milan signed Chukwueze for a reported €21.1 million plus add-ons, but with a €25-30 million buy option included in his Fulham deal, his future now appears firmly pointed away from Italy.

