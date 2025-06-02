The 2024/25 European football season has drawn to a close after the UEFA Champions League final

It was a glorious season for Nigerian footballers in Europe, particularly Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen

However, the season ended poorly for some other Super Eagles stars who got relegated with their clubs

The UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan concluded the 2024/25 European football season.

PSG made history by winning their first Champions League trophy after beating Inter 5-0, the biggest margin by a winning team in the final of a UEFA competition.

The just concluded season was great for some Nigerian players, particularly Victor Osimhen, who won the Turkish Super League and Cup double with Galatasaray. He was named the league's best player and won the Golden Boot in the process.

Some Nigerian players experienced hard luck as they suffered relegations with their clubs, which means they will play in the second tier next season if they stay.

Legit.ng looks at four Super Eagles stars who were relegated this season.

Super Eagles stars who got relegated

1. Wilfred Ndidi

Leicester City were relegated from the Premier League to the Championship for the second time in three seasons after finishing 18th on the Premier League table, 13 points behind 17th-placed Europa League winner Tottenham Hotspur.

Super Eagles midfielder was a crucial member of the squad, having been at the club since 2017. As noted by Transfermarkt, he played 28 League games and provided five assists, but could not save the 2016 Premier League winners from dropping down.

2. Joe Aribo

Aribo joined Southampton from Glasgow Rangers in the summer of 2022, shortly after losing the 2022 UEFA Europa League final, signing a four-year contract. He was relegated in his first season at the club.

The Saints returned to the Premier League immediately. However, they were relegated again, handing the Super Eagles midfielder his second relegation. He played 32 matches, scoring three goals and played multiple positions, including centre-back.

3. Paul Onuachu

Onuachu was also part of the Southampton squad that was relegated this season, alongside his compatriot Joe Aribo. He scored four goals and one assist in 25 Premier League matches. He was left out of 10 matchday squads despite being fit.

He joined the club from Genk in January 2023 and was part of the relegated team in 2023, but did not play in the Championship. He spent the 2023/24 season in the Turkish Super League with Trabzonspor.

4. Odion Ighalo

Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo joined Al-Wehda from Saudi giants Al-Hilal in the summer of 2023 and narrowly escaped relegation during his first season with the club.

However, they ran out of luck in the second season and were relegated after finishing with 33 points from 34 games, as noted by ESPN. Ighalo contributed six goals and two assists.

Super Eagles stars with most goals

Legit.ng previously analysed the Super Eagles stars with most goals in Europe during the 2024/25 season, which Victor Osimhen topped with 37 goals for Galatasaray.

Scottish Premiership forward Cyriel Dessers scored 29 goals in all competitions to win the top scorer award, while the best African in Belgium, Tolu Arokodare, scored 23 goals.

